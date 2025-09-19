DOMINAS Enters U.S. Market in October Based on Japanese Success, Expanding Global Reach of Hero Product 'Dark Spot Cream'

Korean melasma care leading brand DOMINAS will officially enter the U.S. market in October, leveraging the success of its new product 'P-Toning Ampoule' in the Japanese market.

DOMINAS' newly launched high-functional melasma ampoule, 'P-Toning Ampoule,' recently ranked 39th overall and 17th in the skincare category (as of September 4) during Qoo10's September Mega Sale promotion, demonstrating the brand's competitiveness in overseas markets.

DOMINAS is a melasma-specialized brand created by Taiguk Pharmaceutical, Korea's leading melasma-specialized pharmaceutical company for over 30 years. Based on 68 years of accumulated melasma-specialized pharmaceutical technology and clinically proven efficacy since 1957, the brand has maintained an unparalleled position in Korea's melasma care market. Recently, the company has been accelerating its global market expansion by extending its presence in North American markets, including Japan and Canada.

The hero product driving brand growth is the 'Dark Spot Corrector Cream.' This product gained international recognition after being featured in the prominent U.S. business publication The Wall Street Journal as an effective solution for improving dark spots on hands. Clinical trial results demonstrated that the product improved hand melasma by more than 44.2% after two weeks of use.