Article continues below advertisement
DOMINAS Enters U.S. Market in October Based on Japanese Success, Expanding Global Reach of Hero Product 'Dark Spot Cream'

Sept. 19 2025, Published 1:50 a.m. ET

Korean melasma care leading brand DOMINAS will officially enter the U.S. market in October, leveraging the success of its new product 'P-Toning Ampoule' in the Japanese market.

DOMINAS' newly launched high-functional melasma ampoule, 'P-Toning Ampoule,' recently ranked 39th overall and 17th in the skincare category (as of September 4) during Qoo10's September Mega Sale promotion, demonstrating the brand's competitiveness in overseas markets.

DOMINAS is a melasma-specialized brand created by Taiguk Pharmaceutical, Korea's leading melasma-specialized pharmaceutical company for over 30 years. Based on 68 years of accumulated melasma-specialized pharmaceutical technology and clinically proven efficacy since 1957, the brand has maintained an unparalleled position in Korea's melasma care market. Recently, the company has been accelerating its global market expansion by extending its presence in North American markets, including Japan and Canada.

The hero product driving brand growth is the 'Dark Spot Corrector Cream.' This product gained international recognition after being featured in the prominent U.S. business publication The Wall Street Journal as an effective solution for improving dark spots on hands. Clinical trial results demonstrated that the product improved hand melasma by more than 44.2% after two weeks of use.

The DOMINAS cream contains a proprietary brightening complex featuring 2% tranexamic acid, niacinamide, and patented ingredient polydatin. This cream not only effectively improves dark and deep melasma but also provides night-brightening effects that suppress melanin activated at night through its AA2G-containing formula. The product also maintains 120-hour moisturizing effects with panthenol, arginine and glutamic acid ingredients, strengthening the barrier, thickness, and density of melasma-affected skin. Currently sold through Amazon, it has established itself as a 'clinically validated dark spot care solution' among overseas consumers.

DOMINAS plans to further strengthen its global dark spot care leadership with the U.S. market entry of 'P-Toning Ampoule.' A brand representative stated, "Based on the trust and clinical data accumulated in Korea's pharmaceutical market, we will secure a definitive competitive advantage in the global market as well. This U.S. market strategy, targeting the upcoming year-end shopping season, will serve as a watershed moment for DOMINAS to emerge as a leading global dark spot care brand."

Company : LG H&H

Contact : +82 10-8079-1115

Email: suhnu416@lghnh.com

Website: DOMINAS Amazon US Store Front

Telephone: +82 10-8079-1115

