or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Donald Glover
OK LogoHEALTH

Donald Glover's Health Crisis Exposed: Rapper Reveals He Suffered a Stroke After Doctors 'Found a Hole' in His Heart

image of Donald Glover opened up about his recent health scare that forced him to cancel some of his tour last year.
Source: MEGA

Donald Glover opened up about his recent health scare that forced him to cancel some of his tour last year.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 23 2025, Published 1:41 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Glover revealed he had an illness that forced him to postpone some of his of his New World Tour last year.

The malady turned out to be a scary stroke the 42-year-old musician suffered.

Glover shared with the audience all about his health battle during a performance at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw event on November 22.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @DatDaDatty/X

Donald Glover spoke to the audience about his illness.

“I had a really bad pain in my head in Louisiana and I did the show anyway,” he said while on stage.

The Community star recalled: “I couldn’t really see well, so when we went to Houston, I went to the hospital and the doctor was like, ‘You had a stroke.’"

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Glover Compared His Stroke to Jamie Foxx's 2023 Hospitalization

image of Jamie Foxx had a near-fatal stroke in 2023.
Source: MEGA

Jamie Foxx had a near-fatal stroke in 2023.

Glover joked that he felt like he was copying Jamie Foxx, who had a stroke in 2023 that nearly killed him. He added he also believed that he was "letting everybody down" by becoming sick.

But the "This is America" rapper noted the doctors also found another medical issue with his body.

“They found a hole in my heart … so I had this surgery, and then I had to have another surgery,” he said. “They say everybody has two lives, and the second life starts when you realize you have one. You should be living your life how you want. If we have to do this again, it can only get better.”

MORE ON:
Donald Glover

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Glover Canceled the Rest of His Tour in Late 2024

image of In October 2024, Donald Glover cancelled the rest of North American tour dates.
Source: MEGA

In October 2024, Donald Glover canceled the rest of North American tour dates.

He concluded: "You've got one life, guys and I gotta be honest. The life I've lived with you guys has been such a blessing. I love seeing and performing for you guys. As my wife says, which I love, she says, if this life is a flavor, soon as I'm done give me another scoop."

In October 2024, Glover canceled the rest of North American tour dates due to him wanting to focus on his “physical health for a few weeks.”

The Mr. & Mrs. Smith star wrote in a since-deleted X statement at the time, that after his New Orleans show, he went to a hospital in Houston to get checked out.

image of The comedian said he had to undergo surgery after his stroke.
Source: MEGA

The comedian said he had to undergo surgery after his stroke.

"After being assessed, it became clear I would not perform that night, and after more tests, I could not perform the rest of the U.S. tour in the time asked. As of now I have surgery scheduled and need time out to heal," he wrote.

"My path to recovery is something I need to confront seriously,” he said. “With that said, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of the North American tour and the U.K. and European dates."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.