Donald Glover's Health Crisis Exposed: Rapper Reveals He Suffered a Stroke After Doctors 'Found a Hole' in His Heart

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Glover revealed he had an illness that forced him to postpone some of his of his New World Tour last year. The malady turned out to be a scary stroke the 42-year-old musician suffered. Glover shared with the audience all about his health battle during a performance at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw event on November 22.

Article continues below advertisement

Childish Gambino reveals that he had a stroke and a hole was found in his heart and is why he had to stop his tour pic.twitter.com/YxeQYBWDBA — Dat (@DatDaDatty) November 23, 2025 Source: @DatDaDatty/X Donald Glover spoke to the audience about his illness.

“I had a really bad pain in my head in Louisiana and I did the show anyway,” he said while on stage. The Community star recalled: “I couldn’t really see well, so when we went to Houston, I went to the hospital and the doctor was like, ‘You had a stroke.’"

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Glover Compared His Stroke to Jamie Foxx's 2023 Hospitalization

Source: MEGA Jamie Foxx had a near-fatal stroke in 2023.

Glover joked that he felt like he was copying Jamie Foxx, who had a stroke in 2023 that nearly killed him. He added he also believed that he was "letting everybody down" by becoming sick. But the "This is America" rapper noted the doctors also found another medical issue with his body. “They found a hole in my heart … so I had this surgery, and then I had to have another surgery,” he said. “They say everybody has two lives, and the second life starts when you realize you have one. You should be living your life how you want. If we have to do this again, it can only get better.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Glover Canceled the Rest of His Tour in Late 2024

Source: MEGA In October 2024, Donald Glover canceled the rest of North American tour dates.

He concluded: "You've got one life, guys and I gotta be honest. The life I've lived with you guys has been such a blessing. I love seeing and performing for you guys. As my wife says, which I love, she says, if this life is a flavor, soon as I'm done give me another scoop." In October 2024, Glover canceled the rest of North American tour dates due to him wanting to focus on his “physical health for a few weeks.” The Mr. & Mrs. Smith star wrote in a since-deleted X statement at the time, that after his New Orleans show, he went to a hospital in Houston to get checked out.

Source: MEGA The comedian said he had to undergo surgery after his stroke.