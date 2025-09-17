or
Donald and Melania Trump to Stay in Separate Rooms for Royal State Visit at Windsor Castle

photo of Melania Trump, Queen Camilla, Donald Trump and King Charles
Source: mega

The Trumps will not be sleeping in the same room during their state visit.

Sept. 17 2025, Published 12:51 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump and FLOTUS Melania Trump will reportedly be sleeping in separate rooms while staying at Windsor Castle for their U.K. visit.

According to a source, the president brought with him his favored bedsheets and had his aides provide housekeeping with the linen to make up his bed. Donald’s aides also inspected his quarters before he entered.

The pair, who were met by Prince William and Kate Middleton, are in town for several days to visit with King Charles and various leaders to reestablish the relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom.

Donald Trump Brought His Own Bedsheets for Royal Stay

photo of Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, will be sleeping in separate rooms at Windsor Castle
Source: mega

Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, will be sleeping in separate rooms at Windsor Castle.

Windsor Castle is equipped with 1,000 rooms, including state apartments, private chambers, chapels and offices. According to Sky News royal commentator Alastair Bruce, the suites designated for Donald and Melania feature a double and a single bed, meaning the couple could have slept in the same room if they wanted to.

King Charles and Queen Camilla Live in Different Estates

photo of King Charles and Queen Camilla live separately in the U.K.
Source: mega

King Charles and Queen Camilla live separately in the U.K.

The couple’s choice to bunk separately mimics the arrangements of Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, who live in different estates. While Camilla primarily resides in Wiltshire, England, Charles spends time divided between several different country estates.

Former Highgrove gardener Jack Stooks explained to an outlet that Charles and Camilla’s living arrangements were set in motion before their wedding in 2005 and is an agreement they both value.

“They’re both independent people and don’t mind time apart,” Stooks shared. “The fact they don’t live in each other’s pockets is one of the many reasons their marriage works.”

Donald Trump and His Advisors Visit St. George Chapel

photo of Donald Trump visited St. George Chapel, where a children's choir sung to him and his advisors
Source: mega

Donald Trump visited St. George Chapel, where a children's choir sung to him and his advisors.

Although Donald and Melania will be spending their nights apart, the Trumps will join together on Wednesday night for a state banquet alongside the royal family. They also spent their first hours at Windsor Castle on a tour, admiring historical items from the Royal Collection.

Following the tour, the president and a group of his advisors, including Scott Bessent, Marco Rubio, Susie Wiles, James Blair, Steve Witkoff and Stephen Miller, visited St. George’s Chapel for a service. At one point, a children’s choir performed for the president and the audience.

Why Is Donald Trump in the U.K.?

photo of The president's state visit is to reestablish the relationship between the U.S. and the U.K.
Source: mega

The president's state visit is to reestablish the relationship between the U.S. and the U.K.

Before Donald and Melania departed for the U.K., a White House official informed reporters with details about the visit, saying it is “set to highlight and renew the special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom.”

The official continued, “At the same time, the visit will recognize and celebrate the upcoming 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.”

