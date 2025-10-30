Donald Trump Accused of 'Chickening Out' From Asking Chinese President Xi Jinping About Taiwan Conflict

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump is in the hot seat after his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. While aboard Air Force One following his visit to South Korea, the POTUS was asked if he and Jinping discussed how the latter's country declared they won't refrain from using military force to take over the island, which Beijing claimed as it's own.

Donald Trump Claims the Topic 'Never Came Up' During Discussion

Donald Trump claimed the Taiwan conflict 'never came up' when meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

America has backed Taiwan defending itself despite there being no official ties between the two. When asked about the situation, Trump alleged the topic "never came up." "We had a long meeting, as you know, but a lot of things we discussed in great detail. A lot of things we brought to finalization," the businessman continued. "I thought it was a great meeting. I think it was a very friendly meeting. It was a good meeting for two very large, powerful countries."

Trump Gets Shamed for His Actions

Source: mega The POTUS was accused of 'chickening out' from bringing up the issue.

Critics shamed Trump for his actions, with one referring to his "TACO" nickname, which stands for "Trump Always Chickening Out." "He's the TACO king," one person commented online, while another wrote, "Trump always outplayed by everyone. Trump incapable of negotiating. He’s a bully with a 4th grade vocabulary and the temperament of a 2-year old. He’s clueless."

Source: mega Trump's TACO nickname — which stands for 'Trump Always Chickening Out' — was coined amid his tariff plan.

The president's TACO moniker was intiated in May by Financial Times' Robert Armstrong amid Trump's tendency to announce big tariffs on countries only to reverse them soon after. "This pattern that you just described so well was happening so often, and I had to talk about it so often in my newsletter, that I needed a kind of tag or shorthand for it so I didn’t have to reexplain it every time that it came up," Armstrong explained in an interview. "So I just tried to think of a catchy acronym, and TACO happened to be the most kind of amusing one that I could think of."

Trump's Reaction to 'TACO' Nickname

Source: mega Trump called a reporter 'nasty' for bringing up the TACO nickname.