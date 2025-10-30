Donald Trump Accused of 'Chickening Out' From Asking Chinese President Xi Jinping About Taiwan Conflict
Oct. 30 2025, Published 4:32 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is in the hot seat after his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
While aboard Air Force One following his visit to South Korea, the POTUS was asked if he and Jinping discussed how the latter's country declared they won't refrain from using military force to take over the island, which Beijing claimed as it's own.
Donald Trump Claims the Topic 'Never Came Up' During Discussion
America has backed Taiwan defending itself despite there being no official ties between the two.
When asked about the situation, Trump alleged the topic "never came up."
"We had a long meeting, as you know, but a lot of things we discussed in great detail. A lot of things we brought to finalization," the businessman continued. "I thought it was a great meeting. I think it was a very friendly meeting. It was a good meeting for two very large, powerful countries."
Trump Gets Shamed for His Actions
Critics shamed Trump for his actions, with one referring to his "TACO" nickname, which stands for "Trump Always Chickening Out."
"He's the TACO king," one person commented online, while another wrote, "Trump always outplayed by everyone. Trump incapable of negotiating. He’s a bully with a 4th grade vocabulary and the temperament of a 2-year old. He’s clueless."
- 'What a Child': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Blowing Up at Reporter Who Asked 'Nasty Question' About His Unhinged Tariff Plan
- Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Donald Trump's 'TACO' Nickname as President's Tariff Plans Shift
- 'He Caved': 'Idiot' Donald Trump Mocked for 'Walking Back' His Tariff Trade War With China Amid Stock Market Crash
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The president's TACO moniker was intiated in May by Financial Times' Robert Armstrong amid Trump's tendency to announce big tariffs on countries only to reverse them soon after.
"This pattern that you just described so well was happening so often, and I had to talk about it so often in my newsletter, that I needed a kind of tag or shorthand for it so I didn’t have to reexplain it every time that it came up," Armstrong explained in an interview. "So I just tried to think of a catchy acronym, and TACO happened to be the most kind of amusing one that I could think of."
Trump's Reaction to 'TACO' Nickname
The former host of The Apprentice learned about the nickname when asked about it by a White House reporter in May.
He initially thought the journalist said "kick out."
"Oh isn’t that … chicken out, I’ve never heard that," he replied, going on to defend his tariffs.
Trump was peeved at the reporter, telling them, "Don’t ever say what you said. That’s a nasty question."