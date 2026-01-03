or
President Donald Trump Accused of 'Fighting to Keep His Eyes Open' After Ordering U.S. Military Attack on Venezuela: 'That’s a Really Long Blink'

Photo of Donald Trump and Dan Caine
Source: CNN

Social media users trolled President Trump for falling asleep during a speech about the U.S. attacks on Venezuela.

Jan. 3 2026, Published 3:57 p.m. ET

Donald Trump appears to be ready for a nap after a busy series of events.

On Saturday, January 3, the president dozed off while United States Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine spoke about the United States’ attack on Venezuela.

Earlier that morning, the American military captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife and flew them out of the country. Extensive strikes in Caracas involved the U.S. Delta Force, Marines, Navy and Air Force.

Image of Donald Trump spoke about today's U.S. attack on Venezuela.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump spoke about today's U.S. attack on Venezuela.

Social media users trolled Trump for looking sleepy during Saturday’s press conference.

“Trump is really fighting to keep his eyes open while Caine goes on and on,” an X post read.

“He’s waiting for Maduro to arrive to give him a little bump,” one person joked in the comments section, while another added, “That's a really long blink, Donald.”

Trump previously defended claims he shuts his eyes during public meetings.

“[My eyes] just close. It’s very relaxing to me,” he told the Wall Street Journal. “Sometimes they’ll take a picture of me blinking, blinking, and they’ll catch me with the blink.”

Source: @atrupar/X

Donald Trump seemed to be falling asleep during a press conference.

Donald Trump Insists U.S. Is 'Going to Run' Venezuela

Image of Donald Trump called the Venezuelan president an 'illegitimate dictator.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump called the Venezuelan president an 'illegitimate dictator.'

During his own speech on Saturday, the Republican, 79, claimed that the U.S. is "going to run" Venezuela until "a safe, proper and judicious transition" of power. American companies are slated to enter the Spanish country to fix its oil industry and “start making money” on their behalf. As for the Venezuelan president, Trump is flying what he considers the “illegitimate dictator” to New York to face accusations of drug trafficking.

Donald Trump Praises 'Successful' Strike on Venezuela

Image of The American military captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife.
Source: MEGA

The American military captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife.

Trump flooded his Truth Social account with several images watching the attacks on Venezuela take place.

“The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country,” he wrote. “This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow. There will be a News Conference today at 11 A.M., at Mar-a-Lago. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Social Media Reacts to U.S. Attacks on Venezuela

Image of President Trump claimed that the U.S. is 'going to run' Venezuela.
Source: MEGA

President Trump claimed that the U.S. is 'going to run' Venezuela.

Social media users had mixed opinions about the president’s decision.

“Let’s Go!!! This is Big News for the entire world but especially America and Venezuela! You messed with the Best, Maduro, and you went down like the rest! You evil scumbag!!” one person wrote. “You have have brought so much pain and misery to so many people. I hope you never get out of Prison! Thank you @realDonaldTrump and thank you local law enforcement. This year is already off to a historic start!”

Another agreed, “Wow! Thank you Mr. President for protecting the American people from terrorism and deadly drugs! We are so proud of you! You are the best President we’ve ever had! Now hopefully freedom can return to Venezuela after this corrupt regime is gone.”

Others, however, were horrified and rendered the attacks an act of violence.

“This is madness!!!! Is this even legal???” one person wrote on TikTok, while another added, “Anything to distract us from who is in the [Epstein] files.”

