Politics President Donald Trump Accused of 'Fighting to Keep His Eyes Open' After Ordering U.S. Military Attack on Venezuela: 'That's a Really Long Blink' Source: CNN Social media users trolled President Trump for falling asleep during a speech about the U.S. attacks on Venezuela. Stacey Sanderson Jan. 3 2026, Published 3:57 p.m. ET

Donald Trump appears to be ready for a nap after a busy series of events. On Saturday, January 3, the president dozed off while United States Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine spoke about the United States’ attack on Venezuela. Earlier that morning, the American military captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife and flew them out of the country. Extensive strikes in Caracas involved the U.S. Delta Force, Marines, Navy and Air Force.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump spoke about today's U.S. attack on Venezuela.

Social media users trolled Trump for looking sleepy during Saturday’s press conference. “Trump is really fighting to keep his eyes open while Caine goes on and on,” an X post read. “He’s waiting for Maduro to arrive to give him a little bump,” one person joked in the comments section, while another added, “That's a really long blink, Donald.” Trump previously defended claims he shuts his eyes during public meetings. “[My eyes] just close. It’s very relaxing to me,” he told the Wall Street Journal. “Sometimes they’ll take a picture of me blinking, blinking, and they’ll catch me with the blink.”

Trump is really fighting to keep his eyes open while Caine goes on and on pic.twitter.com/Dg01DC9uSc — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 3, 2026 Source: @atrupar/X Donald Trump seemed to be falling asleep during a press conference.

Donald Trump Insists U.S. Is 'Going to Run' Venezuela

Source: MEGA Donald Trump called the Venezuelan president an 'illegitimate dictator.'

During his own speech on Saturday, the Republican, 79, claimed that the U.S. is "going to run" Venezuela until "a safe, proper and judicious transition" of power. American companies are slated to enter the Spanish country to fix its oil industry and “start making money” on their behalf. As for the Venezuelan president, Trump is flying what he considers the “illegitimate dictator” to New York to face accusations of drug trafficking.

Donald Trump Praises 'Successful' Strike on Venezuela

Source: MEGA The American military captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife.

Trump flooded his Truth Social account with several images watching the attacks on Venezuela take place. “The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country,” he wrote. “This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow. There will be a News Conference today at 11 A.M., at Mar-a-Lago. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Social Media Reacts to U.S. Attacks on Venezuela

Source: MEGA President Trump claimed that the U.S. is 'going to run' Venezuela.