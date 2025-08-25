'Unfit' Donald Trump Accused of 'Going Senile' as He's Ridiculed for Claiming He Single-Handedly Stopped Decades-Long War in Africa

Article continues below advertisement

As Donald Trump mulled over the idea of changing the name of the Department of Defense to the Department of War during an executive order signing, he angered many when he claimed he single-handedly stopped multiple wars. "As the Department of War, we won everything. We won everything," he emphasized on Monday, August 25. "I think we’ll have to go back to that. In the meantime, I’ve stopped all of these wars. I’ve stopped them. A big one would have been India and Pakistan. We stopped them all. We stopped three wars."

Source: @Fox29Philly/youtube Donald Trump claimed he 'stopped three wars.'

The president, 79, then mentioned Africa, noting how people have accused him of being racist despite him trying to help the country. "I love Black people and I did great with the vote with the Black people — but they say, 'He’s a racist, he’s a racist.' I said really?" he pondered. "For 35 years the war waged between Rwanda and the Republic of the Congo.... And it was a vicious war. Nine million people were killed, with machetes largely — hatchets, machetes. That went on for more than 30 years — 34, 35 years — and I stopped it."

Donald Trump Claims He's the Only Person Who Could Have 'Stopped the Wars'

Source: @Fox29Philly/youtube The president alleged 'nobody' but himself could stop the war in Africa — though reports stated there's still serious violence there.

"In fact, the presidents are coming in a week or two to sign — we have the foreign ministers — to all sign. The war stopped. But, I got it stopped and saved a lot of lives," the businessman insisted. "The Congo, it’s deep into the deepest and darkest Africa. I got that war stopped. Nobody else could have done that. We did a lot of jobs, a lot of wars were stopped that nobody thought would be possible."

The President Receives Backlash for His Comments

Source: mega One person claimed Trump's claims made him sound 'senile' and 'unfit.'

His comments sent eyes rolling, with social media users making assumptions about the state of his mental health. "The first and second Congo Wars were in the '90s and early 2000s. He had nothing to do with it. And the issues in the region are still felt today," one person noted. "He is clearly going senile, and is mentally unfit while his staff runs the autopen." "The dementia train is picking up speed," declared another, while a third individual said, "It's so weird that all these countries he says he stopped wars in keep saying he had nothing to do with it..." "I’m struggling to understand what the h--- our President thinks he’s doing," a fourth American admitted. "These rants are getting even more bizarre than I could have ever imagined."

Is There Still a War Going on in Africa?

Source: mega There is still violence going on between Rwanda and the Congo despite Trump claiming he 'stopped the war' there.