Donald Trump Admits to Having 'Very Severe Problems' in Candid Interview Before Midterms

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President Donald Trump stated that he had “some very severe problems” during a White House ceremony honoring first responders. He also immediately speculated that his remarks would prompt journalists to look for answers. President Trump, 80, made the statement at a lunch in the Rose Garden on Thursday, October 15. The comment was made less than three weeks before the midterm elections.

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The Comment Came During a Discussion About Addiction

Source: MEGA Speaking about addiction, Trump said he has 'no longing to drink.'

The president was discussing substance abuse when he mentioned his own habits. He stated, “You know, I’m fortunate. I don’t smoke, and I don’t drink, and I have no longing to drink. My friends, they drink, and they have a real hard time. You know, they’re addicted. They have a really hard time staying away.” He went on to say that individuals who abstain from these substances never experience the same difficulties as those who use. “But if you don’t drink, or if you don’t take drugs, or if you don’t smoke, there’s no problem. I have other problems. I have some very severe problems. But those are not one of them. I don’t want to add them to the list,” the president said.

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Trump Admitted He ‘Set Myself Up’

Source: MEGA Attorney General Todd Blanche appeared to be the 'Todd' Trump addressed after the remark.

The president of the United States immediately understood that his comments could potentially draw questions from the media. The president stated, “Now the press is going to say, ‘What problem does he have? Let’s figure it out.’” Trump then said, “I probably set myself up for that one, Todd.” Trump appeared to be speaking to Attorney General Todd Blanche, and he jokingly suggested that Blanche would need to defend him against media inquiries regarding his comment. “They’re going to say, ‘He said he’s got some serious problems. What are they?’” Trump said.

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He Never Explained What He Meant

Source: MEGA After the remark, Trump said he was 'just having fun.'

Trump didn’t specify which issues he meant when he mentioned the “problems.” He answered his own question: “I actually don’t know.” He continued, “I was just having fun with the media. They’re wonderful people.” Trump has repeatedly said he’s doing well physically. After an examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in October 2025, his physician said he remained in “exceptional health.” In July 2025, the White House released an announcement to the public that Trump had received a diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency, a widespread medical condition that can cause swelling of the lower extremities.

His Brother Is the Reason He Doesn’t Drink

Source: MEGA The midterm elections are set for Tuesday, November 3.