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Donald Trump Allegedly Sexually Assaulted Former Beauty Queen and Warned Her 'Bad Things Can Happen' If She Spoke Out

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Source: mega

Former beauty queen Beatrice Keul says Donald Trump warned her to stay quiet after an alleged 1993 assault.

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June 29 2026, Published 5:16 p.m. ET

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Former beauty queen Beatrice Keul has made new claims against President Donald Trump, claiming he threatened her after he allegedly sexually assaulted her more than three decades ago.

In a new interview, Keul alleged Trump warned her that "bad things can happen" if she ever spoke publicly about the encounter, adding that she refuses to stay silent despite years of alleged intimidation.

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image of Beatrice Keul claimed she refused to be intimidated despite years of alleged threats after speaking publicly.
Source: mega

Beatrice Keul claimed she refused to be intimidated despite years of alleged threats after speaking publicly.

Keul, 55, spoke to The Daily Beast's Substack publication, PunchUp, where she claimed Trump issued a chilling warning after an alleged assault in 1993.

"I stood up to the American president to save lives," she said. "This is my truth, and I will not be silenced."

According to Keul, she has also received repeated threats since first going public with her allegations in 2024, but said those experiences have only strengthened her resolve to continue speaking out.

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The Alleged 1993 Encounter

image of The former pageant contestant first accused Donald Trump of sexual assault in October 2024.
Source: mega

The former pageant contestant first accused Donald Trump of sexual assault in October 2024.

Keul first publicly accused Trump in October 2024, alleging the incident occurred when she was a 23-year-old banking executive and part-time model attending Donald J. Trump's American Dream Pageant in New York.

She claimed an aide escorted her to what she believed would be a private meeting with the businessman before he allegedly assaulted her inside a suite at the Plaza Hotel.

Recalling the encounter, Keul alleged Trump "jumped" on her, kissed her and attempted to pull up her dress.

"He was grabbing and touching my body everywhere he could," she claimed. "It was violent, it was quick, it was intense. I was screaming for help, and nobody came. It was bad."

Keul further alleged the encounter ended only after she was able to calm Trump down.

She claimed he then warned her to remain silent, saying, "Otherwise, bad things can happen," which she interpreted as a threat.

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Jeffrey Epstein and Later Threats

image of Beatrice Keul alleged Jeffrey Epstein also approached her during the same trip to New York.
Source: mega

Beatrice Keul alleged Jeffrey Epstein also approached her during the same trip to New York.

Keul also alleged that convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein approached her the same day, introducing himself as "Don's best friend" before allegedly telling her she was meant to be his "prey."

Reflecting on the experience in an earlier interview with Swiss outlet NZZ, Keul said, "First, the sexual assault by Donald Trump, and then Jeffrey Epstein wouldn't let go of me — it was like a horror show."

She also claimed she has continued receiving threats since coming forward.

According to Keul, one AI-generated voice message she received around the time of Virginia Giuffre's death in April 2025 stated: "We know where you are, and we will get you."

Donald Trump Has Denied the Allegations

image of A White House spokesperson defended Donald Trump and rejected the allegations.
Source: mega

A White House spokesperson defended Donald Trump and rejected the allegations.

Keul is among at least 28 women who have publicly accused Trump of sexual misconduct over the years.

Trump has denied the allegations against him, calling them "unequivocally false," and has said he has never met some of the women who accused him.

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson defended the president in a statement to the outlet, saying, "Just as President Trump has said, he's been totally exonerated on anything relating to Epstein," while adding that Trump "has done more for Epstein's victims than anyone before him."

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