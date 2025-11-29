Donald Trump's Bad Bedroom Habit That Makes Him Act Like a 'Feral Child' Revealed

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump had White House staff going stir-crazy due to his weird bedroom eating habits. Michael Wolff, who is the president's biographer, revealed on the Daily Beast's “Inside Trump’s Head” podcast how there was a “major kerfuffle” during the 79-year-old's first term. When Trump moved into the White House in 2017, “he didn’t like to eat in the dining room."

Source: @TheDailyBeast/YouTube Author Michael Wolff appeared on the Daily Beast's podcast.

According to Wolff, 72, the politician "liked to eat in his bedroom" − specifically his bed. “When he originally got there, it really sounded like he was, you know, like the feral child," the Fire and Fury author said. One of Trump's favorite meals to eat was a burger, which he would normally “send out for.”

Donald Trump Is a Big Fan of McDonald's

Source: MEGA Donald Trump loves McDonald's.

Among the businessman's most treasured fast food joints is McDonald’s. Podcast cohost Joanna Coles asked if Trump had staff testing his food to take extra precautions. “Well, his food tester is Mr. McDonald,” Wolff said. “One of the reasons that he likes McDonald’s is that all this food is prepackaged and nobody’s hands touch it. Therefore, it’s much safer.” “Does Trump have disordered eating?” the former Cosmopolitan editor-in-chief wondered.

Source: mega The president visited a McDonald's during his 2024 campaign.

“I would say if orderly eating is somewhat of a broad palate, he certainly does. I mean, it’s incredibly limited. It’s basically limited to... beef,” Wolff noted. “I think he’s having a hamburger for Thanksgiving," he joked. Trump's love for McDonald's is widely-known, as he even worked a drive-thru window during his 2024 presidential run. During a stop on the campaign trail in Bucks County, Penn., he worked the frying station and even served customers. "I'm going to get you some French fries," he told one buyer. "I love McDonald's. I love jobs."

Source: MEGA He hosted several franchise owners at the White House earlier this month during the McDonald’s Impact Summit 2025.