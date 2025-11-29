or
Donald Trump's Bad Bedroom Habit That Makes Him Act Like a 'Feral Child' Revealed

Donald Trump's biographer, Michael Wolff, discussed the president's gross habits.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's biographer, Michael Wolff, discussed the president's gross habits.

Nov. 29 2025, Updated 5:35 p.m. ET

Donald Trump had White House staff going stir-crazy due to his weird bedroom eating habits.

Michael Wolff, who is the president's biographer, revealed on the Daily Beast's “Inside Trump’s Head” podcast how there was a “major kerfuffle” during the 79-year-old's first term.

When Trump moved into the White House in 2017, “he didn’t like to eat in the dining room."

Source: @TheDailyBeast/YouTube

Author Michael Wolff appeared on the Daily Beast's podcast.

According to Wolff, 72, the politician "liked to eat in his bedroom" − specifically his bed.

“When he originally got there, it really sounded like he was, you know, like the feral child," the Fire and Fury author said.

One of Trump's favorite meals to eat was a burger, which he would normally “send out for.”

Donald Trump Is a Big Fan of McDonald's

Donald Trump loves McDonald's.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump loves McDonald's.

Among the businessman's most treasured fast food joints is McDonald’s.

Podcast cohost Joanna Coles asked if Trump had staff testing his food to take extra precautions.

“Well, his food tester is Mr. McDonald,” Wolff said. “One of the reasons that he likes McDonald’s is that all this food is prepackaged and nobody’s hands touch it. Therefore, it’s much safer.”

“Does Trump have disordered eating?” the former Cosmopolitan editor-in-chief wondered.

Donald Trump

The president visited a McDonald's during his 2024 campaign.
Source: mega

The president visited a McDonald's during his 2024 campaign.

“I would say if orderly eating is somewhat of a broad palate, he certainly does. I mean, it’s incredibly limited. It’s basically limited to... beef,” Wolff noted.

“I think he’s having a hamburger for Thanksgiving," he joked. Trump's love for McDonald's is widely-known, as he even worked a drive-thru window during his 2024 presidential run.

During a stop on the campaign trail in Bucks County, Penn., he worked the frying station and even served customers. "I'm going to get you some French fries," he told one buyer. "I love McDonald's. I love jobs."

He hosted several franchise owners at the White House earlier this month during the McDonald's Impact Summit 2025.
Source: MEGA

He hosted several franchise owners at the White House earlier this month during the McDonald’s Impact Summit 2025.

One McDonald's employee showed Trump how to put the fries basket into the sizzling oil and salt them to perfection. The president seemed impressed and amazed at the process, saying: "It requires great expertise, actually, to do it right and to do it fast!"

He even hosted several franchise owners of the burger chain at the White House earlier this month during the McDonald’s Impact Summit 2025, where he discussed having the fast food on his plane.

“Other politicians fly around on campaign planes stocked with expensive catering,” Trump noted. “When Trump Force One — prior to ascending to Air Force One — flew during the campaign, we served only McDonald’s almost every time. On occasion, we couldn’t find one, which is pretty hard to believe, but we really did.”

“You fed us very well, and I even got Bobby Kennedy to eat a Big Mac,” Trump told the branch owners. “He told me he loved it.”

