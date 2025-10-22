Donald Trump's Bizarre Brag: President Insists Cattle Ranchers Would Be Doing 'Terrible' If It 'Weren’t for' Him
Oct. 22 2025, Published 5:57 p.m. ET
Donald Trump insisted cattle ranchers would be doing “terrible” without his leadership — a remark that comes as several farming groups criticize his attempt to slash record beef prices.
“The Cattle Ranchers, who I love, don’t understand that the only reason they are doing so well, for the first time in decades, is because I put Tariffs on cattle coming into the United States, including a 50 percent Tariff on Brazil,” Trump, 79, wrote via Truth Social on Wednesday, October 22.
President Trump Made Bizarre Claims
Beef prices have soared in the last year, with items like boneless sirloin steaks jumping by double-digit percentages. Meanwhile, U.S. ranchers experienced a rare profitable year, per the Associated Press.
“If it weren’t for me, they would be doing just as they’ve done for the past 20 years — Terrible!” Trump continued. “It would be nice if they would understand that, but they also have to get their prices down, because the consumer is a very big factor in my thinking, also!”
President Trump Proposed Beef Plan
Trump introduced the idea of importing more meat from Argentina to lower beef prices for American consumers on Sunday, which sparked criticism from both Republicans and U.S. ranchers.
“This plan only creates chaos at a critical time of the year for American cattle producers, while doing nothing to lower grocery store prices,” National Cattlemen’s Beef Association CEO Colin Woodall said in a statement on Monday, October 20, per CNBC.
- Donald Trump Sides With China as He Doesn't 'Blame' Their Lack of 'Respect' for 'Crooked' Joe Biden
- 'Embarrassment': Donald Trump Mocked for 'Losing It' Over Tariff Fallout During NRCC Dinner
- 'He Keeps Losing to Himself': Donald Trump Slammed by Former Joe Biden Aide Andrew Bates Over Failed Trade Deals
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
President Trump Was Slammed by Cattle Industry
In another response, Woodall said his organization “cannot stand behind the President while he undercuts the future of family farmers and ranchers by importing Argentinian beef in an attempt to influence prices.”
“It is imperative that President Trump and Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins let the cattle markets work,” Woodall concluded.
Republicans Also Criticized Trump's Beef Plan
Republican Senator Deb Fischer of Nebraska also openly criticized Trump’s proposal.
“Government intervention in the beef market will hurt our cattle ranchers,” she wrote in an X post on Tuesday, October 21.
Several factors have led to beef’s hefty price increase, including the meat’s strong demand combined with the smallest U.S. herd size since 1961. In addition, beef imports are down due to the 50 percent tariff Trump imposed on Brazil in July and stricter limits on Mexico, which is currently fighting a flesh-eating pest.