or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump's Appearance in Europe Sparks 'Body Double' Conspiracy Theory

photo of Donald Trump
Source: mega

Social media users are convinced the president used a body double during the NATO summit.

By:

June 25 2025, Published 3:22 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Could it be true?

After Donald Trump’s appearance at The Hague in the Netherlands on Tuesday, June 24, the president was accused of using a “body double” to represent him alongside fellow NATO leaders.

“That… that is not Trump,” suggested a critic on a viral X post of the president as he shook hands with prominent world leaders.

“When I saw this, my reaction was ‘that’s not Trump,’” agreed another.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's Body Double Conspiracy Theory

Source: @TheRubberDuck79/X

Critics showed the president their support, saying he should use a body double during this 'dangerous time.'

Some social media users showed their support for Trump possibly using a body double, noting he’s between a rock and a hard place amid the Israel and Iran conflict.

“Dangerous time for him, glad if he did send a double,” wrote one person.

“Totally understandable. I would also send my clone to meet with [Emmanuel] Macron, [Volodymyr] Zelensky and co.,” added another.

Article continues below advertisement

president donald trumps body double conspiracy theory
Source: mega

The president is much shorter than other political leaders who attended the NATO summit, leading some to question the conspiracy theory.

Others, though, suggested Trump looked unrecognizable because he stood next to leaders who were much taller than he is.

“I think he just looks short here because the King of the Netherlands is 6’5. Let’s not get carried away,” commented one, referring to Willem-Alexander.

Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump Sparks Body Double Conspiracy Theory

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

president donald trumps body double conspiracy theory melania
Source: mega

The president's wife, Melania Trump, has also been accused of using a body double.

Although the conspiracy theory about Trump’s administration using a fake stand-in for the president is new, his wife, Melania Trump, has been accused on several occasions of using a body double.

Speculation about Melania began in 2017 and snowballed over the years. After she was seen at a Florida polling station in November 2024, body language expert Judi James told a news outlet that she found discrepancies in the first lady’s appearance.

Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump Accused of Using Body Double at Pope Francis' Funeral

donald trumps body double conspiracy theory melania trump
Source: mega

Critics accused Melania Trump of using a body double at Pope Francis' funeral.

“Her smile seems almost compensatory here, as Trump's facial expression is rather solemn, and he graciously and gallantly motions for her to walk in first,” Judi claimed, adding Melania looked “very subdued.”

When Melania and Donald attended Pope Francis’ funeral in Rome this April, conspiracy theorists reignited the claim that the first lady used a body double.

“Holy smokes!! Where is Melania?? No one’s fooled by the body double beside Trump. This one is finally revealed as the fake Melania. Look at those un-sunglassed eyes: overly made up, not Melania’s eyes or cheekbones,” suggested an X user.

Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump Accused of Using Body Double at 250th Military Parade

donald trumps body double conspiracy theory melania
Source: mega

The first lady was accused of using a body double for the 250th military parade.

Eagle-eyed social media users later claimed in June that the first lady used a stand-in during the parade for the 250th military anniversary in Washington, D.C.

“Melania Trump body double at military parade?” questioned one X user alongside a photo of the president and his wife.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.