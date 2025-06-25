Donald Trump's Appearance in Europe Sparks 'Body Double' Conspiracy Theory
Could it be true?
After Donald Trump’s appearance at The Hague in the Netherlands on Tuesday, June 24, the president was accused of using a “body double” to represent him alongside fellow NATO leaders.
“That… that is not Trump,” suggested a critic on a viral X post of the president as he shook hands with prominent world leaders.
“When I saw this, my reaction was ‘that’s not Trump,’” agreed another.
Donald Trump's Body Double Conspiracy Theory
Some social media users showed their support for Trump possibly using a body double, noting he’s between a rock and a hard place amid the Israel and Iran conflict.
“Dangerous time for him, glad if he did send a double,” wrote one person.
“Totally understandable. I would also send my clone to meet with [Emmanuel] Macron, [Volodymyr] Zelensky and co.,” added another.
Others, though, suggested Trump looked unrecognizable because he stood next to leaders who were much taller than he is.
“I think he just looks short here because the King of the Netherlands is 6’5. Let’s not get carried away,” commented one, referring to Willem-Alexander.
Melania Trump Sparks Body Double Conspiracy Theory
- Donald Trump Spreads Conspiracy Theory That Joe Biden Was 'Executed' in 2020 and Replaced by Clones
- Donald Trump Lashes Out at 'Stupid AOC' After Impeachment Threat: 'Make My Day!'
- 'The View' Stars Blast 'Crazy' Donald Trump for Fighting With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Via Social Media: 'He's Like a Teenage Girl'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Although the conspiracy theory about Trump’s administration using a fake stand-in for the president is new, his wife, Melania Trump, has been accused on several occasions of using a body double.
Speculation about Melania began in 2017 and snowballed over the years. After she was seen at a Florida polling station in November 2024, body language expert Judi James told a news outlet that she found discrepancies in the first lady’s appearance.
Melania Trump Accused of Using Body Double at Pope Francis' Funeral
“Her smile seems almost compensatory here, as Trump's facial expression is rather solemn, and he graciously and gallantly motions for her to walk in first,” Judi claimed, adding Melania looked “very subdued.”
When Melania and Donald attended Pope Francis’ funeral in Rome this April, conspiracy theorists reignited the claim that the first lady used a body double.
“Holy smokes!! Where is Melania?? No one’s fooled by the body double beside Trump. This one is finally revealed as the fake Melania. Look at those un-sunglassed eyes: overly made up, not Melania’s eyes or cheekbones,” suggested an X user.
Melania Trump Accused of Using Body Double at 250th Military Parade
Eagle-eyed social media users later claimed in June that the first lady used a stand-in during the parade for the 250th military anniversary in Washington, D.C.
“Melania Trump body double at military parade?” questioned one X user alongside a photo of the president and his wife.