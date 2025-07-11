Donald Trump Compared to Freddy Krueger as Photo of President's Shriveled and Waxy Face Goes Viral: 'He Looks Absolutely Disgusting'
Donald Trump is going viral on social media for his appearance during the Wednesday, July 9, multilateral luncheon he held with African leaders at the White House.
In one particular photo, the president's skin looked shriveled and waxy, while his eyelids, skin near his eyebrows and ears were a much lighter shade than the rest of his face.
Donald Trump's Viral Photo
Some users on X — the platform formerly named Twitter — were shocked at the image, with one person joking, "He looks like he escaped from a failed wax museum."
"Somebody please take him to a dermatologist," another pleaded, while a third said he looked like Freddy Krueger, the fictional villain from A Nightmare on Elm Street.
"He went on TV one time, and the crew put makeup on him and he hasn't taken it off since. he looks absolutely disgusting," another individual commented. "Old white men don't look like they go to a tanning bed every day."
Some People Think the Image Was Edited
Other people were skeptical about the image and believed it was tweaked.
"Ok THIS one has to be edited come on..." one person said, while another penned, "lol not even a good photoshop job, pathetic."
"Where’d you get this btw? Remember when channels got CAUGHT editing @joerogan to look worse than he was?" another doubter asked.
Why Does Donald Trump's Face Always Look Orange?
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The POTUS' orange-toned complexion has been a hot topic for years, with even former FBI director James Comey addressing it in his 2018 memoir, A Higher Loyalty.
Comey said on one occasion, Trump's "face appeared slightly orange, with bright white half-moons under his eyes where I assumed he placed small tanning goggles."
Makeup artist Kriss Blevens — who has worked for multiple presidents, including Trump — blamed the color on self-tanner.
"Because I have done Trump’s makeup several times, I can tell you that, at times, his face looked bronzer than the rest of him, and that was before makeup," she told an outlet. "My guess was he relied on some self-tanners to try to maintain a certain look that he’d come to feel healthy in from living in Florida."
Andrea Purse, a communications consultant and media trainer, told another publication, "I think all this embracing of self-tan and makeup is squarely for an audience of one: Donald Trump."
She added, "Trump has always fully embraced made-for-TV aesthetics, which often look good on camera but look odd in real life."