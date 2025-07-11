Donald Trump Compared to Freddy Krueger as Photo of President's Shriveled and Waxy Face Goes Viral: 'He Looks Absolutely Disgusting'

In one particular photo , the president's skin looked shriveled and waxy, while his eyelids, skin near his eyebrows and ears were a much lighter shade than the rest of his face.

Donald Trump is going viral on social media for his appearance during the Wednesday, July 9, multilateral luncheon he held with African leaders at the White House.

Some users on X — the platform formerly named Twitter — were shocked at the image, with one person joking, "He looks like he escaped from a failed wax museum."

"Somebody please take him to a dermatologist," another pleaded, while a third said he looked like Freddy Krueger, the fictional villain from A Nightmare on Elm Street.

"He went on TV one time, and the crew put makeup on him and he hasn't taken it off since. he looks absolutely disgusting," another individual commented. "Old white men don't look like they go to a tanning bed every day."