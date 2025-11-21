Donald Trump Confesses He Was Confused by Zohran Mamdani's Viral Jab at Him as He Warns NYC Mayor to 'Be Careful'
Nov. 21 2025, Published 5:55 p.m. ET
Zohran Mamdani's viral dig at Donald Trump completely flew over the president's head.
Trump, 79, revealed he was left bewildered by New York City mayoral-elect, 34, when he told him to "turn the volume up" during his victory speech earlier this month.
"I don’t know exactly what he means by turning the volume up," Trump admitted to Fox News host Brian Kilmeade on Friday, November 21.
What Zohran Mamdani's Viral Dig at Donald Trump Meant
"This is not only how we stop Trump, it’s how we stop the next one,” Mamdani said in the speech. "So, Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: ‘Turn the volume up!’”
It's believed the Democratic socialist mayor was demanding the president turn up his television and listen to him — but the comment could also serve as a jab at his old age, implying he's hard of hearing.
Donald Trump Tells Zohran Mamdani to 'Be Careful'
Irritated, Trump issued a warning toward Mamdani, telling Kilmeade, "He has to be careful when he says that to me."
The POTUS continued, "But nobody really was able...I said, 'What does that mean, turn the volume up?' Does that mean, let’s go at it?"
Kilmeade replied, "Yes," but Trump cut him off to say, "I don’t think so."
Trump then said how the New York state representative was "very nice" to call him following his election win.
The former real estate mogul and reality television star added, "I was hitting him a little hard, too."
"In all fairness, it was, you know, hard to be totally friendly toward the opponent," he said. "You know, his opponent wasn’t — he had some interesting opponents, but he ran a good race."
The politicians are expected to meet in the Oval Office at the White House on Friday, November 21, but it's closed to the press.
Trump commented that the meeting should be "civil."
Trump also revealed the "communist mayor" requested the meeting.
Mamdani told reporters on Thursday that he hopes to discuss public safety and economic security with the Republican commander-in-chief.
"I intend to make it clear to President Trump that I will work with him on any agenda that benefits New Yorkers," Mamdani said. "If an agenda hurts New Yorkers, I will also be the first to say something."