Donald Trump's Cringeworthy Comment About 'Dating' Daughter Ivanka Resurfaces on Father's Day: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's infamous remark about his daughter Ivanka Trump has resurfaced nearly two decades later on Father's Day. The unearthed footage sparked a fresh wave of outrage online, with critics branding the president's comments "disgusting" and "creepy."

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Donald Trump Say?

Source: mega Donald Trump made the infamous remark when he and Ivanka appeared on 'The View' together in 2006.

Back in 2006, Donald and Ivanka — then 24 and working as a vice president at the Trump Organization — sat down on ABC's The View to promote her role as a boardroom adviser on The Apprentice. When the hosts asked how he'd feel if Ivanka posed for Playboy, Donald noted she had "a very nice figure." He then added the jaw-dropping line: "If Ivanka weren't my daughter, perhaps I'd be dating her." The audience laughed while co-host Joy Behar quipped, "Who are you, Woody Allen?"

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump: “If Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her”

(2006) pic.twitter.com/ymBVrjYIWu — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 21, 2026 Source: @RpsAgainstTrump/X Co-host Joy Behar was visibly taken aback by the comment.

Article continues below advertisement

His Team's Defense

Source: mega Donald Trump's spokesperson at the time insisted the remark was a joke.

At the time, Donald's rep Jim Dowd quickly moved to contain the fallout, telling the Associated Press the comment was "absolutely" a joke. Jim insisted Donald "was making fun of himself for his tendency to date younger women." He added that it reflected "a sense of humor that people don't see from him all the time."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Social Media Erupts

Source: mega The clip was shared on Father's Day by the account Republicans Against Trump.

The clip was posted on Father's Day by Republicans Against Trump — timing that made the comment land with an extra sting. "This clip seems creepier every time I see it. He's mocked and hated all over the world. What a legacy to leave to your children," one user wrote. "These aren't 'loving' fatherly words — they're the vile, incestuous drool of a pedophile dipping his toe in the water, grooming and lusting after his own daughter. Sick f------ predator," another commented. "This is his extreme vanity talking, and of course he is one of the biggest pigs alive," a third user added. "This is not weird, it's disgusting," wrote another, while a fifth commenter put it simply: "Sick freak!"

Donald Trump Has Made Several Jarring Comments About Ivanka

Source: mega Donald Trump has made a string of eyebrow-raising comments about Ivanka over the decades.