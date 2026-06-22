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Donald Trump's Cringeworthy Comment About 'Dating' Daughter Ivanka Resurfaces on Father's Day: Watch

split image of Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump
Source: mega

Donald Trump's 'creepy' comment about his daughter Ivanka resurfaced on Father's Day.

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June 22 2026, Published 11:43 a.m. ET

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Donald Trump's infamous remark about his daughter Ivanka Trump has resurfaced nearly two decades later on Father's Day.

The unearthed footage sparked a fresh wave of outrage online, with critics branding the president's comments "disgusting" and "creepy."

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What Did Donald Trump Say?

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image of Donald Trump made the infamous remark when he and Ivanka appeared on 'The View' together in 2006.
Source: mega

Donald Trump made the infamous remark when he and Ivanka appeared on 'The View' together in 2006.

Back in 2006, Donald and Ivanka — then 24 and working as a vice president at the Trump Organization — sat down on ABC's The View to promote her role as a boardroom adviser on The Apprentice.

When the hosts asked how he'd feel if Ivanka posed for Playboy, Donald noted she had "a very nice figure."

He then added the jaw-dropping line: "If Ivanka weren't my daughter, perhaps I'd be dating her."

The audience laughed while co-host Joy Behar quipped, "Who are you, Woody Allen?"

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Source: @RpsAgainstTrump/X

Co-host Joy Behar was visibly taken aback by the comment.

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His Team's Defense

image of Trump's spokesperson at the time insisted the remark was a joke.
Source: mega

Donald Trump's spokesperson at the time insisted the remark was a joke.

At the time, Donald's rep Jim Dowd quickly moved to contain the fallout, telling the Associated Press the comment was "absolutely" a joke.

Jim insisted Donald "was making fun of himself for his tendency to date younger women."

He added that it reflected "a sense of humor that people don't see from him all the time."

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Social Media Erupts

image of The clip was shared on Father's Day by the account Republicans Against Trump.
Source: mega

The clip was shared on Father's Day by the account Republicans Against Trump.

The clip was posted on Father's Day by Republicans Against Trump — timing that made the comment land with an extra sting.

"This clip seems creepier every time I see it. He's mocked and hated all over the world. What a legacy to leave to your children," one user wrote.

"These aren't 'loving' fatherly words — they're the vile, incestuous drool of a pedophile dipping his toe in the water, grooming and lusting after his own daughter. Sick f------ predator," another commented.

"This is his extreme vanity talking, and of course he is one of the biggest pigs alive," a third user added.

"This is not weird, it's disgusting," wrote another, while a fifth commenter put it simply: "Sick freak!"

Donald Trump Has Made Several Jarring Comments About Ivanka

image of Donald has made a string of eyebrow-raising comments about Ivanka over the decades.
Source: mega

Donald Trump has made a string of eyebrow-raising comments about Ivanka over the decades.

The View comment was far from an isolated incident, as Donald has made a string of remarks about Ivanka over the years that critics have found deeply unsettling.

As far back as 1997, Donald was reportedly asking people, per Yahoo, "Don't you think my daughter's hot? She's hot, right?"

In 2003, he publicly boasted, per Yahoo, "My daughter, Ivanka. She's 6 feet tall, she's got the best body."

That same year on The Howard Stern show, Donald said Ivanka has "actually always been very voluptuous." The following year on the same program, when Howard called Ivanka a "piece of a--," Donald simply responded, "yeah," according to the Irish Star.

In a 2015 Rolling Stone interview, when a reporter praised Ivanka, Donald responded, according to Yahoo: "Yeah, she's really something, and what a beauty, that one. If I weren't happily married and, ya know, her father..."

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