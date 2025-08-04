or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > President Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

'Crazed Lunatics': Donald Trump Slams Democrats for 'Demanding' Money in Exchange for His Executive Pick Votes

photo of Donald Trump
Source: mega

The president called out the Democratic Party for 'political extortion.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 4 2025, Published 7:48 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump unleashed on the Democratic Party for saying the only way they’ll approve of his executive picks is if the Republicans release billions of dollars in government funds.

“Democrats, [sic] lead by Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, are slow walking my Nominees, more than 150 of them. They wanted us to pay, originally, two billion dollars for approvals. The Dems are CRAZED LUNATICS!!!” the president wrote on Truth Social just before midnight on Saturday, August 3.

Article continues below advertisement
photo of The president called the Democratic Party 'crazed lunatics'
Source: @realdonaldtrump/Truth Social

The president called the Democratic Party 'crazed lunatics.'

Article continues below advertisement

Chuck Schumer's Billion-Dollar Negotiation

photo of Chuck Schumer tried to seal a billion-dollar deal in exchange for timely executive votes
Source: mega

Chuck Schumer tried to seal a billion-dollar deal in exchange for timely executive votes.

According to inside sources, Schumer negotiated with the GOP to give $5 billion to the National Institutes of Health, $1 billion for the Global Fund, $300 million to the World Food Program, $50 million to fight HIV in developing countries and roughly $140 million for the United Nations Children’s Fund.

Article continues below advertisement

At Least 8 of 150 Executive Votes Were Approved Before Senate Recess

photo of at least eight of the 150 votes needed were passed before the Senate went on their month-long recess
Source: mega

At least eight of the 150 votes needed were passed before the Senate went on their month-long recess.

Out of the 150 executive votes needed, at least eight of them were approved before the Senate left on Saturday, August 1, for their month-long recess — leading Trump to wait even longer for the advancement of most of his nominees.

One day before he issued a scathing response to the Democrats stalling their votes, the president took to Truth Social to say, “The Democrats want our Country to fail because they have failed.” In the same breath, he praised “our great Republican Senators” for their fight in working to get his “great Appointments approved.”

“The Radical Left Democrat Senators are doing everything possible to DELAY these wonderful and talented people from being approved,” he added.

MORE ON:
President Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'It Is Political Extortion'

photo of Donald Trump told Chuck Schumer to 'go to h---'
Source: mega

Donald Trump told Chuck Schumer to 'go to h---.'

In another Truth Social post, the president told leftists to “GO TO H---,” adding, “This demand is egregious and unprecedented, and would be embarrassing to the Republican Party if it were accepted. It is political extortion.”

'Trump Tried to Bully Us'

Source: @SenSchumer/X

Chuck Schumer claimed Donald Trump 'tried to bully' the Democratic Party into expediting votes.

Schumer responded to the president’s social media comments via X with a video of himself talking about Trump and how he “threatened” the Democratic Party to cast their votes.

“Donald Trump attempted to steamroll the Senate to put in place his historically unqualified nominees, but Senate Democrats wouldn’t let him,” Schumer said. “In a fit of rage, Trump threw in the towel, sent Republicans home, and was unable to do the basic work of negotiating. Is this the ‘art of the deal’?”

“Trump tried to bully us, go around us, threaten us, call us names, but he got nothing,” the New York senator continued. “He walked away with his tail between his legs.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.