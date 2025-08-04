'Crazed Lunatics': Donald Trump Slams Democrats for 'Demanding' Money in Exchange for His Executive Pick Votes

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump unleashed on the Democratic Party for saying the only way they’ll approve of his executive picks is if the Republicans release billions of dollars in government funds. “Democrats, [sic] lead by Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, are slow walking my Nominees, more than 150 of them. They wanted us to pay, originally, two billion dollars for approvals. The Dems are CRAZED LUNATICS!!!” the president wrote on Truth Social just before midnight on Saturday, August 3.

Source: @realdonaldtrump/Truth Social The president called the Democratic Party 'crazed lunatics.'

Chuck Schumer's Billion-Dollar Negotiation

Source: mega Chuck Schumer tried to seal a billion-dollar deal in exchange for timely executive votes.

According to inside sources, Schumer negotiated with the GOP to give $5 billion to the National Institutes of Health, $1 billion for the Global Fund, $300 million to the World Food Program, $50 million to fight HIV in developing countries and roughly $140 million for the United Nations Children’s Fund.

At Least 8 of 150 Executive Votes Were Approved Before Senate Recess

Source: mega At least eight of the 150 votes needed were passed before the Senate went on their month-long recess.

Out of the 150 executive votes needed, at least eight of them were approved before the Senate left on Saturday, August 1, for their month-long recess — leading Trump to wait even longer for the advancement of most of his nominees. One day before he issued a scathing response to the Democrats stalling their votes, the president took to Truth Social to say, “The Democrats want our Country to fail because they have failed.” In the same breath, he praised “our great Republican Senators” for their fight in working to get his “great Appointments approved.” “The Radical Left Democrat Senators are doing everything possible to DELAY these wonderful and talented people from being approved,” he added.

'It Is Political Extortion'

Source: mega Donald Trump told Chuck Schumer to 'go to h---.'

In another Truth Social post, the president told leftists to “GO TO H---,” adding, “This demand is egregious and unprecedented, and would be embarrassing to the Republican Party if it were accepted. It is political extortion.”

'Trump Tried to Bully Us'

Donald Trump attempted to steamroll the Senate to put in place his historically unqualified nominees, but Senate Democrats wouldn't let him. pic.twitter.com/9iG1h4Ew8b — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 3, 2025 Source: @SenSchumer/X Chuck Schumer claimed Donald Trump 'tried to bully' the Democratic Party into expediting votes.