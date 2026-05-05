'Struggling' Donald Trump Embarrassingly Misses Every Putt During White House Physical Fitness Event With Students: Watch

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Donald Trump's most recent outing on the putting green fell flat among critics, despite his frequent appearances on the fairways. Trump, 79, hosted elementary-age students at the White House on Tuesday, May 5, as part of his push to bring back the Presidential Physical Fitness Award, an annual fitness test in American schools.

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Donald Trump Golfed Outside the White House

Source: MEGA Donald Trump attempted to putt the ball twice before handing the golf club over to a nearby colleague.

In viral video shared online, the president could be spotted among a group of students, as he attempted to putt the golf ball in the hole. After two failed attempts, he quickly handed off the golf club over to a nearby colleague.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @okmagazine/Instagram President Donald Trump's golfing ability was critiqued online.

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Donald Trump Was Roasted Online by Fans

Source: MEGA Donald Trump had pushed back for the return of the Presidential Physical Fitness Award, an annual fitness test in American schools.

Trump's attempt at golfing quickly circulated online, with many taking to social media to share their takes. "He plays hours and hours a week and is still struggling to make that putt? How embarrassing, what a loser," one critic wrote via X, while another user said, "Imaging playing golf every week for 60 years and you still suck a--." "But he'll claim he made every putt!" a third chimed in. "He is the worst putter I have ever seen, and I have seen non-golfers putt."

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Donald Trump Joked About Working Out

Source: MEGA Donald Trump joked that he works out 'about one minute a day.'

During the event, Trump emphasized the importance of both physical and mental fitness, joking about his own health while addressing the athletes. “I work out so much, like about one minute a day, max — if I’m lucky,” Trump said. Trump also shared a playful exchange with Robert F. Kennedy, who admitted the president didn't come to mind when listing off physically fit White House officials.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Donald Trump Shared Playful Exchange

Source: MEGA Donald Trump teased Robert F. Kennedy Jr. about being able to complete a 50-mile hike.