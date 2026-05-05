'Struggling' Donald Trump Embarrassingly Misses Every Putt During White House Physical Fitness Event With Students: Watch
May 5 2026, Updated 5:23 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's most recent outing on the putting green fell flat among critics, despite his frequent appearances on the fairways.
Trump, 79, hosted elementary-age students at the White House on Tuesday, May 5, as part of his push to bring back the Presidential Physical Fitness Award, an annual fitness test in American schools.
Donald Trump Golfed Outside the White House
In viral video shared online, the president could be spotted among a group of students, as he attempted to putt the golf ball in the hole.
After two failed attempts, he quickly handed off the golf club over to a nearby colleague.
Donald Trump Was Roasted Online by Fans
Trump's attempt at golfing quickly circulated online, with many taking to social media to share their takes.
"He plays hours and hours a week and is still struggling to make that putt? How embarrassing, what a loser," one critic wrote via X, while another user said, "Imaging playing golf every week for 60 years and you still suck a--."
"But he'll claim he made every putt!" a third chimed in. "He is the worst putter I have ever seen, and I have seen non-golfers putt."
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Donald Trump Joked About Working Out
During the event, Trump emphasized the importance of both physical and mental fitness, joking about his own health while addressing the athletes.
“I work out so much, like about one minute a day, max — if I’m lucky,” Trump said.
Trump also shared a playful exchange with Robert F. Kennedy, who admitted the president didn't come to mind when listing off physically fit White House officials.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Donald Trump Shared Playful Exchange
The U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, 72, recalled a story about his late uncle, John F. Kennedy Jr., claiming he once told his Cabinet that one of them would need to complete a 50-mile hike “to show the American people that we’re in shape.”
“This Cabinet could’ve done it. We have a bunch of thoroughbreds on this Cabinet,” RFK Jr. continued, listing more than half a dozen officeholders, including Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. "There’s a lot of people who could probably do a 50-mile hike."
Donald chimed in by asking, "What about me? You didn't mention my name."
RFK Jr. appeased the president by saying, "This guy walks nine miles a day on a golf course every weekend, so he could do it in a breeze."