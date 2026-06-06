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Donald Trump Whines to Farmers About Wanting Their 'Safe, Beautiful' Lives: 'Better Than Mine'

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Source: @Acyn/X

Donald Trump spoke to farmers in Wisconsin on June 5.

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June 6 2026, Published 12:13 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump believes the grass might be greener on the other side of the White House.

The president, 79, gave a speech to an audience of farmers in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, on Friday, June 5, where he lamented about wanting their lives over his own.

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Source: @Acyn/X

Donald Trump gave a speech to farmers on Friday, June 5, where he moaned about wanting their lives over his own.

“You have a way of life that sometimes you’re land-rich and cash-poor, sometimes you’re — lots of different conditions — but people that are on farms love being on farms," Trump told the crowd of agriculture enthusiasts.

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Donald Trump Was the Victim of an Assassination Attempt in July 2024

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's ear was grazed by a gunman in July 2024.

"You wouldn’t trade my life, you wouldn’t want my life — believe me, you don’t want it. Your life is much better than my life, I will tell you. Your ear wasn’t a little pierced over here. You didn’t get pierced. You have a nice, safe, beautiful life," he sighed.

Trump was referring to a July 2024 assassination attempt that occurred at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Gunman Thomas Crooks opened fire and grazed the politician's right ear. One attendee was killed and two other individuals were wounded.

Crooks was then fatally shot by law enforcement officials.

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Source: MEGA

'Donald Trump literally only cares about himself,' a user blasted on X.

Elsewhere in his speech, Trump spoke to the farmers about recent fertilizer and energy prices soaring as a result of the U.S. conflict in Iran.

“We’re going to come out, and your fertilizer prices are going to go way down, just like they were four months ago,” Trump noted.“Your fertilizer is down, your energy is down, your oil, your gas, is all coming way down, and frankly I thought it would go much higher than it did."

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Fans on Social Media Didn't Buy Into Donald Trump's Speech

image of Donald trump
Source: MEGA

'You wouldn’t want my life,' the president told the farmers in his speech.

Viewers on X couldn't help but blast the businessman for his address to the farmers on Friday.

"Seventy percent of farmers voted for this guy and he shows up to their roundtable to tell them how rough HE has it. His ear got nicked and he wants a medal," one user scoffed.

"Trump literally only cares about himself + anyone that voted for him will suffer as a result (deservedly)," another claimed.

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image of Donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump also spoke to the agriculturalists about rising energy costs.

Someone else fumed: "Trump does not think farmers have a nice safe life! He has so f----- with farmers. When a stinking politician can really f--- your life with their thoughtless c---, that is not safe. This man is a threat to farmers and should be treated as a threat. How do you treat a threat?"

"The average farmer probably sustains far more serious injuries on a weekly basis than Trump did to his ear," one added. "His ear wasn't pierced. Our agriculture industry is collapsing, people are losing their homes and livelihoods. He's referring to a scratch on his ear that disappeared in days."

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