Donald Trump Fumbles With Medal of Honor Ribbon During White House Ceremony
June 19 2026, Published 10:59 a.m. ET
President Donald Trump found himself in a bit of a knot while presenting the Medal of Honor during a White House ceremony.
He was honoring retired Major Nicholas Dockery when the medal’s ribbon briefly gave him trouble, causing a small awkward moment on stage before he was able to continue the presentation.
Donald Trump Struggled for Several Seconds to Tie The Medal of Honor
Trump struggled for several seconds as the Medal of Honor clasp failed to secure properly. After repeated attempts, he appeared frustrated and eventually gave up on fastening it in the usual way.
He then improvised a solution to keep the medal secure around Second Lieutenant Nicholas Dockery’s neck, reportedly tying it manually to prevent it from slipping—an unusual break from standard presentation protocol for the nation’s highest military honor.
Once the medal was finally in place, the tension eased, and Trump quickly shifted back into hosting mode, delivering praise for Dockery’s bravery, service, and dedication to the military.
Social Media Users Trolled Donald Trump's Struggle
Social media users trolled the president's struggle, while some could relate to how jewelry clasps are difficult to get to.
A user wrote on X, "W-- was that? Can you imagine being the recipient of the CMH, a medal reserved for a military combatant's valor and bravery of the highest order, a medal Trump wants for himself, being clumsily secured around ur neck by a 5-time."
Another user who supported Trump wrote, "Such dumb a----, the clasp malfunctioned so he improvised, he had no problem with the others given today."
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Donald Trump Received Backlash for Sleeping at the NBA Finals
The president has had a few awkward on-camera moments in the past, often going viral due to his high-profile appearances at major events.
One such instance came during an NBA Finals Game 3, when social media users accused him of appearing drowsy in the stands. The moment gained traction online, especially after criticism that his arrival at Madison Square Garden had reportedly caused delays due to a large security convoy.
Donald Trump Was Booed at the NBA Finals Game 3
The public showed their disapproval of Trump for disrupting local shops and causing interruptions to both fans and local commuters, as well as streamwatchers outside the arena, by booing at him.
He appeared on the Jumbotron during the National Anthem and the wave of boos errupted across the stadium.
However, Trump said, "It was, I think, mostly cheers. It was loud, and it was very enthusiastic."