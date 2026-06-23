Donald Trump Joked About His Own Death Before UFC Freedom 250 Terror Attack: 'Gotta Go Somehow'

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Joe Rogan was left surprised by President Donald Trump's remark when he told him he hoped they would not die in a terror attack. Trump had sat down with Rogan for "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast on June 20. The podcaster recalled telling him, “I hope we don't die in a terrorist attack," while speaking with UFC champion Justin Gaethje and MMA trainer Trevor Wittman. Rogan said the president responded, “We gotta go somehow.”

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Joe Rogan Was Shocked by Donald Trump's Casual Remark

Source: @joerogan/YouTube Joe Rogan had expressed concern about UFC Freedom 250 amid Iran-America conflict.

The sports commentator was shocked by Trump's response as he told Gaethje and Wittman, "I go, 'What the f---, dude?'" Rogan had previously shared his concern with the president about the UFC Freedom 250, which took place on June 14. He notably mentioned the outside setting at the White House being his major concern while the country was going through a conflict with Iran. He said it was "very high-stress and weird" to be hosting the event at a time like this.

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Justin Gaethje Revealed That He Was Nervous About UFC Freedom 250

Source: @joerogan/YouTube Justin Gaethje revealed he was 'really nervous.'

Gaethje won against Ilia Topuria at the same event and shared his concern with Rogan and Wittman as well. He said, "I was honestly really nervous, Joe. I was like, ‘Dude, there’s like, just again, being around everybody and something could happen." However, the UFC champion revealed he had accepted there would be a risk and said, "F--- it. If I get taken out in the middle of the cage, how f------ legendary would that be?"

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There Was An Attempt to Attack the UFC Freedom 250 Event

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Source: @joerogan/YouTube Justin Gaethje said he knew the risk going into the fight.

Two days after the grand event, FBI director Kash Patel revealed there were "multiple individuals" who tried to attack the fight. Five men were reportedly charged with plotting an explosive armed drone attack. Patel shared in a statement on X, "On June 10, [the] FBI and our law enforcement partners became aware of a potential threat to the UFC America 250 event in Washington, D.C. involving individuals outside of the National Capital Region." “And thanks to the rapid action of this FBI, our partners, and the Department of Justice in a multi-state operation, multiple individuals are now in custody and allegedly planned attacks were stopped cold," the FBI director added.

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On June 10, FBI and our law enforcement partners became aware of a potential threat to the UFC America 250 event in Washington, D.C. involving individuals outside of the National Capital Region – and thanks to the rapid action of this FBI, our partners, and the Department of… pic.twitter.com/PbWkIk1Lr5 — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) June 16, 2026 Source: @FBIDirectorKash/X Kash Patel shared attempts to attack UFC Freedom 250 were stopped.

Joe Rogan Said the Event Was 'Greatest' in the Sporting World

Source: @joerogan/YouTube Joe Rogan said UFC Freedom 250 was the greatest sporting event in the history of the world.