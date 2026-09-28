or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > President Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Asks Why He Should Give Journalists 'Access' to the White House After Replacing CNN on Air Force One Amid Growing Defiance

image of Donald Trump speaking with the media at the White House
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump complained about being forced to allow press to enter the White House.

Contact us by Email

Sept. 28 2026, Published 4:03 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump ranted about the press in a Truth Social post on Saturday morning, September 26, asking why he should give journalists access to the White House shortly after previously barred reporters had their White House press credentials restored.

"Why should perpetrators of FAKE NEWS, like CNN and MSDNC, be allowed access to a very sacred place, the White House? Despite my big Election Win, almost 100 [percent] of 'TRUMP' coverage is negative, and has been for years!" the post reads.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Blocked CNN From Air Force One

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Donald Trump ranted about the press on his social media platform, questioning why outlets should have access to the White House.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump ranted about the press on his social media platform, questioning why outlets should have access to the White House.

He also shared a link to an article about journalists being banned from the White House from the right-leaning outlet Just The News.

Trump's post came shortly after the White House removed CNN from joining the president on his trip to Tennessee on Saturday to watch the University of Tennessee and the University of Texas at Austin football game.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Attended a College Football Game in Tennessee

image of Donald Trump left the Texas-Tennessee game after the second quarter and returned to the White House.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump left the Texas-Tennessee game after the second quarter and returned to the White House.

Article continues below advertisement

CNN was scheduled to serve as pool reporters and cover the president's trip on behalf of major TV networks.

Instead, Trump replaced CNN with LindellTV on Air Force One.

MORE ON:
President Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

CNN and Several Other Media Outlets Were Barred From White House

image of a CNN reporter preparing for a live-shot outside of the White House
Source: MEGA

Journalists from CNN, Politico and MS NOW were recently allowed to return to White House grounds after suing the Trump administration for the president's media ban.

The move comes days after a federal judge restored White House access to CNN, Politico, and MS Now after Trump barred them from the premises last week.

Trump banned CNN, Politico, and MS NOW from covering the White House on Sept. 18 sparking a wave of backlash from journalists and elected officials.

The news outlets sued the Trump administration arguing that the ban was a direct violation of the First Amendment.

Donald Trump Banned CNN, Politico and MS NOW Over 'Fake News'

Image of Other news outlets adjusted their White House coverage in solidarity with banned organizations.
Source: MEGA

Other news outlets adjusted their White House coverage in solidarity with banned organizations.

Several other major news outlets boycotted covering the White House in show of solidarity with the banned journalists.

Journalists from the three outlets had their press credentials restored earlier this week after a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order against the ban.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly ordered that the administration return 78 journalists' credentials for at least 14 days while further litigation plays out.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.