Donald Trump Asks Why He Should Give Journalists 'Access' to the White House After Replacing CNN on Air Force One Amid Growing Defiance

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President Donald Trump ranted about the press in a Truth Social post on Saturday morning, September 26, asking why he should give journalists access to the White House shortly after previously barred reporters had their White House press credentials restored. "Why should perpetrators of FAKE NEWS, like CNN and MSDNC, be allowed access to a very sacred place, the White House? Despite my big Election Win, almost 100 [percent] of 'TRUMP' coverage is negative, and has been for years!" the post reads.

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Donald Trump Blocked CNN From Air Force One

Source: MEGA Donald Trump ranted about the press on his social media platform, questioning why outlets should have access to the White House.

He also shared a link to an article about journalists being banned from the White House from the right-leaning outlet Just The News. Trump's post came shortly after the White House removed CNN from joining the president on his trip to Tennessee on Saturday to watch the University of Tennessee and the University of Texas at Austin football game.

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Donald Trump Attended a College Football Game in Tennessee

Source: MEGA Donald Trump left the Texas-Tennessee game after the second quarter and returned to the White House.

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CNN was scheduled to serve as pool reporters and cover the president's trip on behalf of major TV networks. Instead, Trump replaced CNN with LindellTV on Air Force One.

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CNN and Several Other Media Outlets Were Barred From White House

Source: MEGA Journalists from CNN, Politico and MS NOW were recently allowed to return to White House grounds after suing the Trump administration for the president's media ban.

The move comes days after a federal judge restored White House access to CNN, Politico, and MS Now after Trump barred them from the premises last week. Trump banned CNN, Politico, and MS NOW from covering the White House on Sept. 18 sparking a wave of backlash from journalists and elected officials. The news outlets sued the Trump administration arguing that the ban was a direct violation of the First Amendment.

Donald Trump Banned CNN, Politico and MS NOW Over 'Fake News'

Source: MEGA Other news outlets adjusted their White House coverage in solidarity with banned organizations.