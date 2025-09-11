NEWS Donald Trump Jr. Compares 'Radical' Trans Community to Al-Qaeda and the Taliban in Scathing Statement Source: mega Donald Trump Jr. strongly believes the trans community is just as dangerous as the Taliban and Al-Qaeda. Molly Byrne Contact us by Email Sept. 11 2025, Published 7:47 p.m. ET

Donald Trump Jr. joined “The Megyn Kelly Show” on Thursday, September 11, where he gave a scathing statement about the transgender community, blaming them for carrying out some of the most heinous criminal acts. “I can’t name, including probably like Al-Qaeda and the Taliban, a group that is more violent per capita than the radical trans moment,” the president’s son said as he compared the dangers of trans individuals to some of the most horrific terrorist groups.

Donald Trump Jr. Says Trans Community Is a Danger to Society

Source: mega Donald Trump Jr. compared the trans community to Al-Qaeda and the Taliban.

Trump Jr. added, “I’m sure people are totally sane after jacking themselves up on hormones given to them by some rainbow-hair freak doctor because they think men can somehow magically become women.” The president’s son also suggested that there are “more killings” carried out by the trans community that the public has not been made aware of “because you’re not allowed to talk about the truth.” Trump Jr. added that “it feels like [trans people] have done practically every mass shooting in America for the last few years.”

Donald Trump Jr. Discusses the Trans Community on 'The Megyn Kelly Show'

Source: @MegynKelly/YouTube The president's son said there have been 'more killings' carried out by transgenders that the public does not know about.

Charlie Kirk Was Fielding Questions About Mass Shootings and the Trans Community When He Was Shot

Source: mega Charlie Kirk was discussing mass shootings and the trans community when he was shot.

His pointed opinion comes just one day after right-wing activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed in a political assassination during a speaking engagement at Utah Valley University. When Kirk was shot in the neck, he was fielding questions about mass shootings and transgender people, prompting Trump Jr.’s comments about the dangers the community possesses. Following the death of Kirk, the Wall Street Journal reported that investigators found ammunition with “expressions of transgender and antifascist ideology” in the magazine of the rifle that is speculated to have been used to shoot the CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA.

Justice Department Considers Banning Transgenders From Owning Guns

Source: mega The Justice Department has considered banning transgenders from owning guns.

During his segment with Megyn Kelly, Trump Jr. and the show’s host discussed the two children who were shot and killed at the Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis, Minn., on August 27. Again, the attack was carried out by a member of the transgender community. After the death of the two young children and injuries of over 20 others, the Justice Department considered restricting the right of those who identify as transgender to own guns.

Donald Trump Bans Transgenders From Serving in the Military

Source: mega Donald Trump issued an order to ban transgenders from serving in the military.