Donald Trump Jr. Underwent Pre-Wedding Makeover to 'Naturally Define His Jawline' Before Bahamas Ceremony, Wife's Medical Spa Reveals
Sept. 14 2026, Published 2:05 p.m. ET
Donald Trump Jr. got a major makeover before his ritzy Bahamas wedding, his wife's spa revealed in an Instagram post.
Skincare spa Pure Skin Palm Beach made a post celebrating Trump Jr.'s marriage to Bettina Anderson, revealing that the oldest Trump son got some work done ahead of the big day.
Don Jr. Got His Skin Tightened Ahead of His Wedding
"Five years ago, @bettinatrump came to Pure Skin Palm Beach, and over the years she has become not only a loyal client, but also a dear friend, an advocate, and an incredible brand ambassador," the spa wrote in its June 25 post. "Watching her find her true love with @donaldjtrumpjr and witnessing this beautiful chapter unfold has been such a privilege for my team and I."
The spa added that it was a "pleasure" to work with the groom as he got "customized ultherapy treatments to naturally define his jawline."
Ultherapy is a non-surgical procedure done to stimulate collagen and tighten skin. Done on the jaw, it helps sharpen the lower contours of one's face. The procedure typically costs between $2,000 and $3,000 for treatment.
The Bride Also Had Plenty of Work Done
According to the Instagram post, Anderson, 39, had substantially more work done.
Pure Skin wrote that the bride had procedures for "regenerative aesthetics and skin health... laser hair removal, regenerative hair restoration, customized facials, wrinkle relaxers, and wellness IV therapy."
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The Wedding Was Allegedly Funded in Part by a Russian Oligarch
Trump Jr., 48, married Anderson in May. The wedding has come under fire for allegedly being bankrolled by head of the International Boxing Association Umar Kremlev, a Russian oligarch with ties to Vladimir Putin.
It was a small ceremony mostly attended by close friends and family — though notably, Don Jr.'s father, President Donald Trump, didn't go because it was "not a good time" for him. The POTUS ultimately spent the day of the wedding posting memes on Truth Social.
Don Jr. Denies Any Impropriety in the Wedding
Don Jr. didn't explain why Umar allegedly paid for the wedding when the oldest Trump son is worth $300 million. However, he did try to shut down any talk of impropriety, simply saying that the oligarch is a "personal friend" who chats with him about boxing.
Umar told ProPublica, who first reported on the wedding payments, that he "has never discussed political matters with any of his American friends and acquaintances."