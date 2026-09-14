Politics Donald Trump Jr.'s Bahamas Wedding to Bettina Anderson Largely Funded by Russian Oligarch Umar Kremlev — Who Has Close Ties to Putin: Report Source: MEGA, @UMAR_KREMLEV / YOUTUBE Kremlev has close ties to Vladimir Putin. Adam Downer Sept. 14 2026, Published 2:56 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Donald Trump Jr.'s lavish Bahamas wedding to socialite Bettina Anderson was largely funded by a Russian oligarch whose close ties to Putin have been the cause of several scandals. On September 14, ProPublica reported that Umar Kremlev, the head of the International Boxing Association, dropped hundreds of thousands of dollars on wedding expenses for his "personal friend."

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Kremlev's Ties to Putin

Source: IBF_BACKGAMMON / INSTAGRAM Kremlev is a close ally of Putin and received the Order of Friendship.

Kremlev, 43, paid an exorbitant sum to rent out one of his private islands for the wedding. He also paid for a fireworks show and had his team help organize the event. Kremlev's IBA has been funded by the Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom. He has close ties to Putin — for example, he was part of the official Russian delegation during Putin's 2023 China. He has used his position to peddle Russian propaganda and disinformation in the world of international sports. He received the Order of Friendship from Putin weeks before Trump Jr.'s wedding. Kremlev did not attend the small wedding ceremony, which had just 18 guests, but was at the second night's reception, which had around 50. There, he "was part of a large group whose presence puzzled other attendees. They sometimes stood off by themselves, speaking Russian."

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An Appearance of Quid Pro Quo

Source: MEGA Donald Trump Jr. presumably could have paid for the wedding himself.

The report raised questions about why Kremlev bankrolled Trump Jr.'s wedding. Trump Jr., worth $300 million, likely could have funded the wedding himself. Furthermore, the guest list at the event was exceptionally tight, with only close friends and family attending (Trump Jr.'s father, President Donald Trump, infamously said he couldn't go because it "wasn't a good time"). “If I’m paying for your wedding, at some point, you’re going to owe me something,” Frank Montoya Jr., a retired career FBI official who held senior counterintelligence roles, told ProPublica. “This should be unthinkable for the son of the president. End of story.”

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Don Jr. Denies Wrongdoing

Source: AP A spokesman for Umar said he does not discuss politics with American friends.

Don Jr. did not deny that the Russian oligarch paid for his wedding, but downplayed any talk of of a quid pro quo deal. "Umar is a personal friend of Don,” a spokesman told ProPublica. The spokesman added that Umar is “not someone [Don] has a business relationship with” but that they are merely friends through their love of boxing. A spokesperson for Eric Trump, Don's brother, told the publication, "Eric has absolutely no clue who this person is, nor has never heard his name." Eric attended the wedding reception alongside Umar and roughly 50 other guests.

Kremlev Is Already a Controversial Figure

Source: MEGA Kremlev helped spark a controversy at the 2024 Olympics over female boxer Imane Khelif.