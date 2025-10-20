'I Don't Like You': Donald Trump Lashes Out at Australian Ambassador After Learning He Once Called the President 'a Village Idiot'

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump lashed out at an Australian diplomat after learning they previously said a few shady things about the president. According to a report, shortly after Trump and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese signed a deal over "rare minerals" on Monday, October 20, the former was asked about the comments Albanese's ambassador to the U.S., Kevin Rudd, once made.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Donald Trump hinted Kevin Rudd should 'apologize' for his past negative remarks abotu the president.

When Sky News Australia asked Trump what he thought about Rudd's negative past comments — which included him calling the POTUS "a village idiot" — the businessman replied, "I don’t know anything about him. If he said something bad, maybe he’d like to apologize." Trump then asked Albanese, "Did an ambassador say something bad about me? Don’t tell me. Where is he? Is he still working for you?"

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Addresses the Ambassador

Source: mega Trump told Rudd from across the table, 'I don't like you either.'

Albanese pointed to Rudd, prompting Trump to ask him from across the table, "Did you say bad?" Rudd began to explain that his comments came "before I took this position," but Trump cut him off. "I don’t like you either, and I probably never will," the commander-in-chief spat back, prompting laughter from around the room. Another report revealed that after the meeting concluded, Trump told Rudd, "All is forgiven."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Foreign Minister Penny Wong dismissed any drama, noting the situation was 'tongue in cheek.'

While some worried about the interaction, Foreign Minister Penny Wong believes it was all light-hearted fun. "Look, I think anyone looking at that knows that was tongue in cheek. We heard the laughter," she noted to an outlet. "We know that we had very successful meeting." "Full credit to Kevin. Ambassador Rudd has worked so hard on, firstly, getting this agreement. He’s worked so hard on assuring AUKUS and the delivery of the submarines in our national interest," Wong continued. "And he’s worked so hard on the critical minerals deal. So the success of this meeting is in great part due to the work that Kevin Rudd has been doing in the United States."

Rudd Backtracked on His Comments

Source: mega Rudd previously called Trump 'a traitor to the West' and a 'village idiot.'