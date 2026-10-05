Donald Trump Says Laura Loomer Is a 'Great Republican Strategist' But 'a Killer When She's Angry at You': 'It's a Very Terrible Situation'

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President Donald Trump, known to hold grudges against political allies who criticize him publicly, appears to have foregone Laura Loomer's criticism of his meeting with Zohran Mamdani. During a rally in Alabama, Trump singled Loomer out in the crowd and heaped praise on her, calling her a "great Republican strategist" and a "great person," but a "killer when she's mad at you."

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Donald Trump Heaps Praise on Laura Loomer

Source: MEGA Donald Trump complimented Laura Loomer as a 'great Republican strategist.'

Trump, 80, was holding an unusual campaign rally in Alabama on October 2 — a curious destination for a campaign rally with a month to go until the midterms and multiple tight races in other states. He spotted the 33-year-old Loomer in the crowd and gave her quite the glowing review, saying, "A great Republican strategist, a great person, a killer when she’s angry at you. It’s a very terrible situation. Laura Loomer. Thank you, Laura. She’s great.”

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Laura Loomer Ripped Donald Trump's Zohran Mamdani Meeting

Source: MEGA Donald Trump had a friendly meeting with Zohran Mamdani.

Loomer was two weeks removed from publicly fuming over Trump's September visit with New York City Mayor Mamdani — a Muslim and a Democratic socialist — who he said had the "potential" to be a "great mayor." "I’m p----- off," she posted on X after the pair's friendly press conference. "We work so hard to combat the radical left and the anti-American Islamic jihadists who work to destroy our country everyday. And for what? So they can be rewarded? There is never going to be any accountability. I realized that today. We will never see it." Loomer has long drummed up conspiratorial fear mongering over Islams on X, but she was not alone in her surprise over President Trump's remarkably friendly relationship with the new NYC mayor despite their vast ideological differences.

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Marjorie Taylor Greene Ripped Laura Loomer

Source: MEGA Marjorie Taylor Greene went on an intense rant against her rival on X.

Trump appears to have made up with Loomer, who is not an official White House employee. She traveled with him to the rally on Air Force One and posted about the occasion on X. But Republicans have voiced concern about her outsized influence over Trump. Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed Trump's rally callout on X, writing, "Trump finally publicly told everyone that Laura Loomer is a Republican strategist. Also, she has been one of his closest advisers. And look at the absolute S--- SHOW his presidency has become with all time lowest approval ratings and the GOP on the verge of a midterm blood bath." Greene, who was often compared to Loomer for her former pro-Trump zealotry, continued, "That’s what Trump and Republicans get for listening to two time congressional candidate LOSER, Laura Loomer! With my support Trump and Republicans won! With Laura Loomer, they are losing BIGLY."

Donald Trump's Campaign Stop Raises Eyebrows

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's campaign stop in Alabama might be ominous for Republicans.