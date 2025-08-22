or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Has Donald Trump 'Lost His Mind?': President Trolled After 'Bizarre' Rant About Being a 'Grass' Expert: Watch

photo of Donald Trump
Source: mega

Is Donald Trump an expert in agriculture?

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 22 2025, Published 1:28 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

In his efforts to restore Washington, D.C., before his four years are up, Donald Trump has implemented a plan to improve parks in the metropolitan city.

During a widely criticized speech outside of a D.C. police precinct on Thursday, August 21, the president explained his plans by obsessing over grass, his knowledge of the plant and how once he’s done rebuilding the nation’s capital, it will be as beautiful as one of his golf courses.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Know More About Grass Than Any Human Being'

Source: @CalltoActivism/X

Donald Trump said he is 'very good at grass.'

“One of the things we are going to be redoing are your parks. I’m very good at grass, because I have a lot of golf courses all over the place,” Trump stated in front of a group of police officers.

“I know more about grass than any human being, I think, anywhere in the world,” he declared. “We are going to be re-grassing your parks, all brand new sprinkler systems, the best that you can buy. Just like Augusta. It will look like Augusta. It will look, more importantly, like Trump National Golf Club. That’s even better.”

Article continues below advertisement

'Grass Has a Life'

photo of The president claimed he knew more about grass than anyone else
Source: mega

The president claimed he knew more about grass than anyone else.

The president continued his sermon-like rant by explaining how grass in D.C. withered away a long time ago, and nobody other than himself would have the capacity to revive the city’s landscape.

“We are gonna have all brand new beautiful grass. You know, like everything else, grass has a life,” Trump stated. “You know that? Grass has a life.”

“We have a life, and grass has a life. The grass here died about 40 years ago,” he rambled. “So, we’re gonna be rebuilding all of your parks, and it is gonna happen fast. It’s going to go up like a miracle. You do the job on safety, and I’ll get this place picked up physically. And, we’re going to be so proud of it.”

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'We're Gonna Have All New Everything'

photo of Donald Trump said D.C. parks will be renovated by the end of the year
Source: mega

Donald Trump said D.C. parks will be renovated by the end of the year.

The president then elaborated on exactly what will be overhauled, saying that by “the end of the year,” D.C. will “be maxed out in terms of beauty.”

“You’ll have all new surfaces, you’ll have all new medians. Everything’s going to look beautiful,” he continued. “A lot of your signs are going to be taken down. They’ve been up for 40 years; they look like h---. They look — they’re barely standing up; they’re falling off their holders. And we’re gonna have all new everything.”

Critics Question If Donald Trump Has 'Lost His Mind'

photo of Critics questioned if the president 'lost his mind' after he delivered the 'bizarre' speech about grass
Source: mega

Critics questioned if the president 'lost his mind' after he delivered the 'bizarre' speech about grass.

Once a clip of Trump’s unhinged speech went viral online, X users flocked to the comments of a video to troll him for his “bizarre” remarks about grass, questioning if he “has lost his mind."

“Trump’s out here debating the life cycle of grass while Americans are worried about jobs, healthcare, and democracy itself. He’s not a leader, he is a late-night comedy sketch that never ends,” said one person.

“I know more about everything than any other human being on the planet,” another sarcastically wrote.

“Trump’s out here debating the soul of grass like it’s a State secret. This isn’t politics — it’s a nursing home talent show,” joked a third.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.