Has Donald Trump 'Lost His Mind?': President Trolled After 'Bizarre' Rant About Being a 'Grass' Expert: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

In his efforts to restore Washington, D.C., before his four years are up, Donald Trump has implemented a plan to improve parks in the metropolitan city. During a widely criticized speech outside of a D.C. police precinct on Thursday, August 21, the president explained his plans by obsessing over grass, his knowledge of the plant and how once he’s done rebuilding the nation’s capital, it will be as beautiful as one of his golf courses.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Know More About Grass Than Any Human Being'

🚨WTF: In a bizarre moment, Trump rants about grass at DC parks: “I know more about grass than any human being… Grass has a life. We have a life, and grass has a life. The grass here died about 40 years ago.”



Has Trump’s completely lost his mind?

pic.twitter.com/65YZ4ksNv3 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) August 21, 2025 Source: @CalltoActivism/X Donald Trump said he is 'very good at grass.'

“One of the things we are going to be redoing are your parks. I’m very good at grass, because I have a lot of golf courses all over the place,” Trump stated in front of a group of police officers. “I know more about grass than any human being, I think, anywhere in the world,” he declared. “We are going to be re-grassing your parks, all brand new sprinkler systems, the best that you can buy. Just like Augusta. It will look like Augusta. It will look, more importantly, like Trump National Golf Club. That’s even better.”

Article continues below advertisement

'Grass Has a Life'

Source: mega The president claimed he knew more about grass than anyone else.

The president continued his sermon-like rant by explaining how grass in D.C. withered away a long time ago, and nobody other than himself would have the capacity to revive the city’s landscape. “We are gonna have all brand new beautiful grass. You know, like everything else, grass has a life,” Trump stated. “You know that? Grass has a life.” “We have a life, and grass has a life. The grass here died about 40 years ago,” he rambled. “So, we’re gonna be rebuilding all of your parks, and it is gonna happen fast. It’s going to go up like a miracle. You do the job on safety, and I’ll get this place picked up physically. And, we’re going to be so proud of it.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'We're Gonna Have All New Everything'

Source: mega Donald Trump said D.C. parks will be renovated by the end of the year.

The president then elaborated on exactly what will be overhauled, saying that by “the end of the year,” D.C. will “be maxed out in terms of beauty.” “You’ll have all new surfaces, you’ll have all new medians. Everything’s going to look beautiful,” he continued. “A lot of your signs are going to be taken down. They’ve been up for 40 years; they look like h---. They look — they’re barely standing up; they’re falling off their holders. And we’re gonna have all new everything.”

Critics Question If Donald Trump Has 'Lost His Mind'

Source: mega Critics questioned if the president 'lost his mind' after he delivered the 'bizarre' speech about grass.