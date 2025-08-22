Has Donald Trump 'Lost His Mind?': President Trolled After 'Bizarre' Rant About Being a 'Grass' Expert: Watch
In his efforts to restore Washington, D.C., before his four years are up, Donald Trump has implemented a plan to improve parks in the metropolitan city.
During a widely criticized speech outside of a D.C. police precinct on Thursday, August 21, the president explained his plans by obsessing over grass, his knowledge of the plant and how once he’s done rebuilding the nation’s capital, it will be as beautiful as one of his golf courses.
'I Know More About Grass Than Any Human Being'
“One of the things we are going to be redoing are your parks. I’m very good at grass, because I have a lot of golf courses all over the place,” Trump stated in front of a group of police officers.
“I know more about grass than any human being, I think, anywhere in the world,” he declared. “We are going to be re-grassing your parks, all brand new sprinkler systems, the best that you can buy. Just like Augusta. It will look like Augusta. It will look, more importantly, like Trump National Golf Club. That’s even better.”
'Grass Has a Life'
The president continued his sermon-like rant by explaining how grass in D.C. withered away a long time ago, and nobody other than himself would have the capacity to revive the city’s landscape.
“We are gonna have all brand new beautiful grass. You know, like everything else, grass has a life,” Trump stated. “You know that? Grass has a life.”
“We have a life, and grass has a life. The grass here died about 40 years ago,” he rambled. “So, we’re gonna be rebuilding all of your parks, and it is gonna happen fast. It’s going to go up like a miracle. You do the job on safety, and I’ll get this place picked up physically. And, we’re going to be so proud of it.”
'We're Gonna Have All New Everything'
The president then elaborated on exactly what will be overhauled, saying that by “the end of the year,” D.C. will “be maxed out in terms of beauty.”
“You’ll have all new surfaces, you’ll have all new medians. Everything’s going to look beautiful,” he continued. “A lot of your signs are going to be taken down. They’ve been up for 40 years; they look like h---. They look — they’re barely standing up; they’re falling off their holders. And we’re gonna have all new everything.”
Critics Question If Donald Trump Has 'Lost His Mind'
Once a clip of Trump’s unhinged speech went viral online, X users flocked to the comments of a video to troll him for his “bizarre” remarks about grass, questioning if he “has lost his mind."
“Trump’s out here debating the life cycle of grass while Americans are worried about jobs, healthcare, and democracy itself. He’s not a leader, he is a late-night comedy sketch that never ends,” said one person.
“I know more about everything than any other human being on the planet,” another sarcastically wrote.
“Trump’s out here debating the soul of grass like it’s a State secret. This isn’t politics — it’s a nursing home talent show,” joked a third.