or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > President Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Caught 'Lying on Camera' by Jerome Powell in Awkward Video: Watch

photo of Donald Trump and Jerome Powell
Source: mega

The president and Jerome Powell of the Fed got into a heated discussion over the cost of Federal Reserve renovations.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 25 2025, Published 6:41 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump was caught lying to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday, July 24, during the president’s walkthrough at the Federal Reserve in Washington, D.C.

While discussing the cost of renovations for the central bank of the United States, Trump and Powell got into a tense exchange.

Article continues below advertisement

'It Looks Like It's About $3.1 Billion'

Source: @donwinslow/X

The cost of Fed renovations seem to have increased, per Donald Trump.

“It looks like it’s about 3.1 billion [dollars]. It went up a little bit, or a lot. So the 2.7 is now 3.1,” the president claimed as a confused Powell shook his head in disbelief.

“It just came out,” Trump continued as he presented a document with the numbers.

“I haven’t heard that from anybody at the Fed,” Powell responded.

“It just came out,” the president reiterated before Powell asked, “It came from us?” To which Trump replied, “Yes.”

Article continues below advertisement

'We Finished Martin Five Years Ago'

photo of Jerome Powell
Source: mega

Jerome Powell claimed the Martin building's renovations were finished five years ago.

“You’re including the Martin renovation. You just added in a third building, is what that is, a third building,” Powell stated before Trump responded, “It’s the building that’s being built.”

“It was built five years ago. We finished Martin five years ago. It’s not new,” Powell stated as Trump fumbled with his words, saying, “It’s part of the overall.”

“So we’re gonna take a look. We’re gonna see what’s happening,” the U.S. leader continued.

Article continues below advertisement

'Jerome Powell Has Courage'

MORE ON:
President Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

photo of Donald Trump
Source: mega

Social media users called out Donald Trump for his continuous lies.

Following a viral clip of their heated discussion, social media users called out the president for “lying on camera.”

“Trump and his administration adding in the 3rd building that was built 5 years ago. Sounds like someone who is convicted of falsifying business records would do lol,” suggested one.

“Jerome Powell has more courage and chutzpah than ALL of the mainstream media COMBINED,” wrote another.

Article continues below advertisement
photo of Donald Trump
Source: mega

One X user suggested Jerome Powell will have to be audited for the full $3.1 billion.

“It doesn't matter what you claim right now, who’s right who’s wrong. All that matters is that now Powell is gonna have to account for every penny in a through audit,” added a third.

“He lies every time he opens his pie hole. Intentionally or otherwise. Pedo criminal on borrowed time,” claimed a fourth.

Why Is the Fed Being Renovated?

photo of Jerome Powell
Source: mega

Federal Reserve buildings are being renovated for safety and cost efficiency.

According to the official website of the Federal Reserve, the years-long renovations were implemented as a much-needed upgrade for safety measures and cost efficiency.

“The project will reduce costs over time by allowing the Board to consolidate most of its operations,” says a statement on the Fed website. “It involves a complete overhaul and modernization that preserves two historic buildings that have not been comprehensively renovated since their construction in the 1930s.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.