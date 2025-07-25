Politics Donald Trump Caught 'Lying on Camera' by Jerome Powell in Awkward Video: Watch Source: mega The president and Jerome Powell of the Fed got into a heated discussion over the cost of Federal Reserve renovations. Molly Byrne Contact us by Email July 25 2025, Published 6:41 p.m. ET

Donald Trump was caught lying to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday, July 24, during the president’s walkthrough at the Federal Reserve in Washington, D.C. While discussing the cost of renovations for the central bank of the United States, Trump and Powell got into a tense exchange.

'It Looks Like It's About $3.1 Billion'

“It looks like it’s about 3.1 billion [dollars]. It went up a little bit, or a lot. So the 2.7 is now 3.1,” the president claimed as a confused Powell shook his head in disbelief. “It just came out,” Trump continued as he presented a document with the numbers. “I haven’t heard that from anybody at the Fed,” Powell responded. “It just came out,” the president reiterated before Powell asked, “It came from us?” To which Trump replied, “Yes.”

'We Finished Martin Five Years Ago'

Source: mega Jerome Powell claimed the Martin building's renovations were finished five years ago.

“You’re including the Martin renovation. You just added in a third building, is what that is, a third building,” Powell stated before Trump responded, “It’s the building that’s being built.” “It was built five years ago. We finished Martin five years ago. It’s not new,” Powell stated as Trump fumbled with his words, saying, “It’s part of the overall.” “So we’re gonna take a look. We’re gonna see what’s happening,” the U.S. leader continued.

'Jerome Powell Has Courage'

Source: mega Social media users called out Donald Trump for his continuous lies.

Following a viral clip of their heated discussion, social media users called out the president for “lying on camera.” “Trump and his administration adding in the 3rd building that was built 5 years ago. Sounds like someone who is convicted of falsifying business records would do lol,” suggested one. “Jerome Powell has more courage and chutzpah than ALL of the mainstream media COMBINED,” wrote another.

Source: mega One X user suggested Jerome Powell will have to be audited for the full $3.1 billion.

“It doesn't matter what you claim right now, who’s right who’s wrong. All that matters is that now Powell is gonna have to account for every penny in a through audit,” added a third. “He lies every time he opens his pie hole. Intentionally or otherwise. Pedo criminal on borrowed time,” claimed a fourth.

