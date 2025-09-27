Donald Trump's 'Man Crush' on Ryder Cup Golfers Is Obvious, Body Language Expert Claims: 'He Doesn't Even Hide the Fact That He's Fanboying'

Article continues below advertisement

Despite mounting backlash over not releasing the Jeffrey Epstein files and concerns for Donald Trump's health, the president appeared to be "over the moon" while attending opening day of the Ryder Cup on Friday, September 26, body language expert Inbaal Honigman exclusively tells OK!. During the televised outing, the golf enthusiast was spotted introducing himself to the professional athletes competing in the three-day competition in Farmingdale, New York.

Donald Trump Has a 'Man Crush' on the Golfers

A body language expert noted Donald Trump was 'living his best life' at the first day of the Ryder Cup.

Speaking on behalf of Casino.org US, Honigman spills to OK!, "Trump's man-crush on the pro golfers is apparent." "From the way he shakes hands with them to the way he leans towards them, there's a bromance on the go," she insists of their interaction, which was captured by the cameras.

In one video clip of the televised event, the POTUS was seen shaking hands with Bryson DeChambeau. "Then, not letting go of his hand, the big man pulls him close," she points out. "This is a clear and obvious indication of Trump wanting to be close to the athletes. He's a big fan." Honigman says he acted the same way with Ben Griffin, proving how "he's super happy to be" with the pros.

The President 'Fanboyed' Over the Athletes

The expert said the president looked 'delighted' to be at the golf competition.

At one point, the commander in chief and DeChambeau tap each other on the arm as they exchange compliments, "which is a friendly, familiar gesture, showing that they're both thrilled to bond with each other." "There are a couple of fist bumps going on, and Trump touches him on the arm a couple of times too, trying to get his attention," Honigman shares. "This overfamiliarity is a man-crush on full display, and the president doesn't even hide the fact that he's fanboying over the golfer."

Donald Trump Was 'Living His Best Life' at the Competition

The POTUS attended the event with his granddaughter and fellow golfer Kai Trump.

"When he walks alongside the pros, his whole body leans towards them. This indicates a deep and profound interest and attraction," the expert continues. "It is evident that Trump's head leans towards the celebrated golfers, and it shows that he admires them and wants to be close to them."

The body language expert said it was clear Trump 'admires' the athletes.