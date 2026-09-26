Donald Trump Mocked for Audio Fail at the White House: 'Can We Mute Him in Real Life Too?'

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President Donald Trump's attempt to silence the media appeared to backfire earlier this week when he was left essentially talking with himself during a press conference.

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LMFAO -- Trump is holding an event at the White House right now but there's no audio because the press pool isn't there. The Newsmax host notes that this is an example of Trump's attacks on the press "backfiring just a little bit" pic.twitter.com/dAy1dvDvFL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 21, 2026 Source: @ATRUPAR/INSTAGRAM Many took to social media to make fun of the situation.

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Trump Mocked for Audio Fail at White House Event

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was mocked while speaking to the press at the White House.

On Monday, September 20, Trump held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for his new helipad on the White House's South Lawn and spoke in front of roughly a dozen construction workers wearing hard hats and neon yellow vests.

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The Feed Didn't Pick Up Trump

Source: MEGA Trump was mocked by members of the media when his audio failed at a recent White House press conference

But Trump was inaudible in the live footage of the event since none of the White House press pool was present at the ceremony to mic him up properly. Instead, the White House’s official feed was unable to pick up any noise apart from a nearby drone and a Marine One helicopter.

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'Can We Mute Him in Real Life Too?'

Source: MEGA Trump banned journalists from CNN, 'Politico' and MS NOW from accessing the White House.

Newsmax, one of the few networks broadcasting the event, referred to Trump's lack of audio as an example of the president's decision to revoke White House access to some journalists as "backfiring just a little bit." "Obviously, the ramifications are right here. Can't hear what the president's saying," said Newsmax host Bianca de la Garza. Others piled on, mocking the situation. One person wrote, "This is exactly how the media should treat him. Like the garbage he is," while another added, "Can we mute him in real life too?" A third user added, "Watching him on mute is very therapeutic." A fourth stated, "America doesn’t need to hear him and his lies."

The Outlets Ended Up Being Let Back Into the White House

Source: MEGA Numerous media outlets have boycotted covering the White House in solidarity with journalists who have been barred from entering.