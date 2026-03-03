or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Mocked by MS Now's Chris Hayes Over 'Ridiculous' Mar-a-Lago War Setup Amid Deadly Conflict in Iran

split image of Donald Trump and Chris Hayes
Source: mega; @tommyxtopher/X

Chris Hayes blasted Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago war setup as the Iran conflict turns deadly and U.S. casualties rise.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 3 2026, Published 2:39 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

MS NOW host Chris Hayes did not hold back as he tore into President Donald Trump's handling of the escalating war with Iran and the optics of launching it from Mar-a-Lago.

At 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 28, Trump announced in a video message from his Florida resort that the United States was in the process of attacking Iran.

Article continues below advertisement
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Fiery Rant

image of Chris Hayes unleashed a fiery rant over Trump’s Iran war announcement.
Source: @tommyxtopher/X

Chris Hayes unleashed a fiery rant over Trump’s Iran war announcement.

In the days since, at least six American servicemembers have been killed. The president has also faced backlash from critics, including some within his own political base.

On the Monday, March 1, broadcast of All In with Chris Hayes, the anchor delivered a blistering monologue condemning both the military action and the setting from which it was directed.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @tommyxtopher/X

The president revealed military action from inside Mar-a-Lago at 2:30 a.m. on February 28.

Article continues below advertisement

'Moral Stain on This Country'

image of Hayes called the escalating conflict an 'indelible moral stain.'
Source: mega

Hayes called the escalating conflict an 'indelible moral stain.'

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

"Good evening from New York, I'm Chris Hayes. Donald Trump's war with Iran is illegal, reckless, and wrong. We are only on day three and it is already an indelible moral stain on this country," Hayes began.

He warned that the conflict was already spiraling.

"Today, the war threatened to explode into a larger regional conflict, something that many have warned could happen," he said, pointing to air raid sirens in Jordan and Qatar's government reportedly shooting down two bombers coming from Iran.

He also cited renewed fighting between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon and breaking news of a drone attack on the U.S. embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. "It caught on fire. At this point, there are no casualties," Hayes noted.

Article continues below advertisement

'Reckless'

image of At least six American service members have died since the strikes began.
Source: mega

At least six American service members have died since the strikes began.

The host went on to describe what he called mounting chaos in the region, including three U.S. fighter jets shot down over Kuwait in what was described as friendly fire.

"All six crew members survived, thankfully," he added, before criticizing what he characterized as a "reckless, slapdash" approach by the administration.

Hayes also referenced the Iranian Red Crescent Society's claim that the death toll in Iran has surpassed 500, including at least 150 people reportedly killed in a strike on a girls' elementary school.

"At least 10 people have died in Israel, according to officials there today," he continued. "Today, the official death toll for American service members increased to six. Yesterday, Donald Trump said they would not be the last."

He took particular issue with the president's tone when discussing fallen troops.

"Trump's tone in talking about the dead U.S. service members... as just part of what happens in war, is representative of the shocking glibness with which Trump has handled this entire war," Hayes said.

Chris Hayes Slamming Donald Trump

image of The host also mocked Trump's 'ridiculous' USA baseball cap.
Source: mega

The host also mocked Trump's 'ridiculous' USA baseball cap.

The anchor also criticized the timing of Trump's public remarks. "He did not even speak publicly until today, the third day of this conflict," Hayes pointed out, noting that the president spent the weekend at his Florida golf club.

In one of the most biting moments of the segment, Hayes mocked images of Trump and aides monitoring the operation from a curtained-off area at Mar-a-Lago.

"He launched a massive military undertaking, an unprovoked war of choice in the middle of the night from behind some hastily hung curtains in his vacation home, looking absolutely exhausted, I might add, wearing a ridiculous USA baseball cap," he said.

Hayes also raised security concerns about the resort setting.

"Obviously, in the midst of an operational security nightmare, one might wonder, can any Mar-a-Lago guests just swing by and poke their head in to take a look at the big poster showing the location of all of our military personnel and the targets we're going for?" he asked. "Is it cool to wear an Apple Watch and bring your iPhone into the supposedly secure facility near all the dancing? Those are real questions."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.