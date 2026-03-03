Donald Trump Mocked by MS Now's Chris Hayes Over 'Ridiculous' Mar-a-Lago War Setup Amid Deadly Conflict in Iran

Article continues below advertisement

MS NOW host Chris Hayes did not hold back as he tore into President Donald Trump's handling of the escalating war with Iran and the optics of launching it from Mar-a-Lago. At 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 28, Trump announced in a video message from his Florida resort that the United States was in the process of attacking Iran.

Fiery Rant

Source: @tommyxtopher/X Chris Hayes unleashed a fiery rant over Trump’s Iran war announcement.

In the days since, at least six American servicemembers have been killed. The president has also faced backlash from critics, including some within his own political base. On the Monday, March 1, broadcast of All In with Chris Hayes, the anchor delivered a blistering monologue condemning both the military action and the setting from which it was directed.

MS NOW's Chris Hayes Blasts Trump's Mar-a-Lago War Room and 'Ridiculous' Hat in Blistering Rant Source: @tommyxtopher/X The president revealed military action from inside Mar-a-Lago at 2:30 a.m. on February 28.

'Moral Stain on This Country'

Source: mega Hayes called the escalating conflict an 'indelible moral stain.'

"Good evening from New York, I'm Chris Hayes. Donald Trump's war with Iran is illegal, reckless, and wrong. We are only on day three and it is already an indelible moral stain on this country," Hayes began. He warned that the conflict was already spiraling. "Today, the war threatened to explode into a larger regional conflict, something that many have warned could happen," he said, pointing to air raid sirens in Jordan and Qatar's government reportedly shooting down two bombers coming from Iran. He also cited renewed fighting between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon and breaking news of a drone attack on the U.S. embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. "It caught on fire. At this point, there are no casualties," Hayes noted.

'Reckless'

Source: mega At least six American service members have died since the strikes began.

The host went on to describe what he called mounting chaos in the region, including three U.S. fighter jets shot down over Kuwait in what was described as friendly fire. "All six crew members survived, thankfully," he added, before criticizing what he characterized as a "reckless, slapdash" approach by the administration. Hayes also referenced the Iranian Red Crescent Society's claim that the death toll in Iran has surpassed 500, including at least 150 people reportedly killed in a strike on a girls' elementary school. "At least 10 people have died in Israel, according to officials there today," he continued. "Today, the official death toll for American service members increased to six. Yesterday, Donald Trump said they would not be the last." He took particular issue with the president's tone when discussing fallen troops. "Trump's tone in talking about the dead U.S. service members... as just part of what happens in war, is representative of the shocking glibness with which Trump has handled this entire war," Hayes said.

Chris Hayes Slamming Donald Trump

Source: mega The host also mocked Trump's 'ridiculous' USA baseball cap.