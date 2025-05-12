Donald Trump Rants About His 'Seriously Overweight' Friend Who Takes the 'Fat Shot Drug' in Latest White House Word Salad: Watch
Another day, another White House world salad from Donald Trump.
On Monday, May 12, the president went on an odd rant about his "seriously overweight" friend who takes "the fat shot drug" while announcing his new executive order attempting to lower the price of prescription drugs in America by "30 percent to 80 percent."
What Was Donald Trump Rambling About This Time?
While speaking in Washington, D.C., on Monday, the president provided an apparent explanation of his inspiration behind the executive order.
"I'll tell you a story: A friend of mine who is a businessman... very, very, very top guy. Most of you would've heard of him. Highly neurotic. Brilliant businessman. Seriously overweight. And he takes the fat shot drug," Trump ranted.
"And he called me up and he said president — he calls me prez, he used to call me Donald, but now he calls me prez — very successful very rich. I wouldn't even know how we would know this, but because he's got comments [like], 'President could I ask you a question?' What? 'I'm in London and I just paid for this d--- fat drug I take.'"
Trump then joked about his friend's weight, continuing: "I said it's not working. He said 'I just paid $88 and in New York I paid $1,300. What the h--- is going on? So I checked. And it’s the same box, made in the same plant, by the same company. It’s the identical pill that I buy in New York. And here I’m paying $88 in London. In New York, I’m paying $1,300."
"Now, this is a great businessman so, but he’s not familiar with this crazy situation that we have. But he was stunned. But it was just one of those stories. And I brought it up with the drug companies, represented by somebody who’s very, very smart, good person too. And we argued about it for about half hour. And then finally he just said, because they can’t justify it, he just said, 'Look, you got me,'" the Republican POTUS concluded.
President Mocked by MAGA Critics
After a video of Trump's remarks hit the internet, critics had a field day mocking the president for his jumbled monologue while ridiculing him for his choice in words.
"'Very very very top guy.' What does that even mean?" one troll questioned, as another slammed: "Seriously folks, what the h--- is he talking about? Fat shot drug? What is that, should we know this? Is someone actually writing this for him or is he just making things up? He sounds like a delusional mental patient, are we supposed to just ignore these incoherent ramblings?"
"I don't think I have ever watched a clip of him speak where he was not an inappropriate cringeworthy embarrassment," a third person declared, while a fourth social media user took jabs at Trump over his physical appearance.
"With all this clowns money and supposed high IQ why can he not find a tanner that doesn't make him look so orange instead of a light tan?" they quipped.
Context of Donald Trump's Story
Trump had been addressing press to explain how his administration — including the Department of Health and Human Services and agencies governing international trade — intends to implement price caps on drugs when he went of on a tangent about his friend on "the fat shot."
He had seemed to be referencing increasingly popular weight loss-enhancing drugs like Ozempic, Mounjaro and more.
Donald Trump Signs New Executive Order
Trump's latest executive order attempts to implement a policy he initially tried to enforce during his first time in office — but failed.
The order demands drug manufacturers "offer American consumers the most-favored-nation lowest price" or else his "administration will take additional aggressive action."
Essentially, Trump wants Americans to be able to buy and pay for prescription drugs in the states for the same price they’d purchase the same medicine for in other high-income countries — mainly in Europe.