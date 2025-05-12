Donald Trump Rants About His 'Seriously Overweight' Friend Who Takes the 'Fat Shot Drug' in Latest White House Word Salad: Watch

While speaking in Washington, D.C., on Monday, the president provided an apparent explanation of his inspiration behind the executive order.

"I'll tell you a story: A friend of mine who is a businessman... very, very, very top guy. Most of you would've heard of him. Highly neurotic. Brilliant businessman. Seriously overweight. And he takes the fat shot drug," Trump ranted.

"And he called me up and he said president — he calls me prez, he used to call me Donald, but now he calls me prez — very successful very rich. I wouldn't even know how we would know this, but because he's got comments [like], 'President could I ask you a question?' What? 'I'm in London and I just paid for this d--- fat drug I take.'"