Donald Trump Has the 'Personality of an Alcoholic,' White House Staffer Admits in Odd Compliment: He Thinks 'There’s Nothing He Can’t Do'
Dec. 16 2025, Updated 1:51 p.m. ET
White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles made a confusing remark about Donald Trump in a new interview.
Wiles admitted the president's behavior is similar to an alcoholic's — something she knows a lot about since her late dad, Pat Summerall, struggled with drinking until he got sober.
Susie Wiles Makes Odd Comment About Donald Trump's 'Big Personality'
"Some clinical psychologist who knows one million times more than I do will dispute what I’m going to say. But high-functioning alcoholics, or alcoholics in general, have exaggerated personalities when they drink," she explained to Vanity Fair. "And so I’m a little bit of an expert in big personalities."
She added that "an alcoholic’s personality... operates with a view that there’s nothing he can’t do — nothing, zero, nothing."
Trump has actually abstained from alcohol for the majority of his life, citing his uncle Fred Trump's alcoholism and early death as to why he chooses to be sober.
Elsewhere in the piece, Wiles was asked whether the POTUS is trying to get revenge with his prosecutions against his enemies, such as James Comey.
"I mean, people could think it does look vindictive. I can’t tell you why you shouldn’t think that," she replied. "I don’t think he wakes up thinking about retribution. But when there’s an opportunity, he will go for it."
Susie Wiles Slams 'Vanity Fair' for Allegedly Spinning Her Words
After her comments went viral, she hit back via social media and insisted her words were misconstrued.
"The article published early this morning is a disingenuously framed hit piece on me and the finest President, White House staff, and Cabinet in history," she penned via X on Tuesday, December 16.
"Significant context was disregarded and much of what I, and others, said about the team and the President was left out of the story," the politician continued. "I assume, after reading it, that this was done to paint an overwhelmingly chaotic and negative narrative about the President and our team."
The White House Staffer Brags About Trump's Accomplishments
"The truth is the Trump White House has already accomplished more in eleven months than any other President has accomplished in eight years and that is due to the unmatched leadership and vision of President Trump, for whom I have been honored to work for the better part of a decade," Wiles declared. "None of this will stop our relentless pursuit of Making America Great Again!"