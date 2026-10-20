Donald Trump Says 'Rotten President' Barack Obama Is 'Gonna Be Testifying' in Confused Attack About Democratic Midterm Campaign
Oct. 20 2026, Published 4:19 p.m. ET
During a babbling attack on former President Barack Obama at a Kansas campaign rally on Monday, October 19, President Donald Trump seemed confused, repeatedly describing Obama's upcoming appearance for a Democratic Senate candidate as "testifying" before acknowledging it was a campaign event.
The 80-year-old president made the comments during a campaign stop for Republican Sen. Roger Marshall in Wichita, with the midterms just two weeks away.
Trump Takes Aim at Obama
Trump’s attack on Obama, 65, was sparked by his plans to campaign for one of the president’s favorite targets, Abdul El-Sayed, who is the Democratic candidate in Michigan's closely watched Senate race.
In the clip, Trump called Obama a "rotten president" to the cheers of his fans before claiming that, "He's gonna be testifying for Mohamed," which is El-Sayed’s middle name.
He continued, "He's going to be testifying, or I guess, I think he will probably end up testifying." Trump appeared confused by his own words before clarifying his point.
Trump Clarifies His Obama Attack
Trump admitted, "I don't know, whatever the h--- he's doing," in reference to the former president before bragging about his success in Michigan during his presidential campaign election cycle.
He eventually realized the point of Obama's trip, stating, "But Barack Hussein Obama is going up there to help him campaign."
Trump then claimed that Obama’s endorsement won’t help the Democratic candidate because he believes “Michigan values” will prevent an El-Sayed victory.
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Obama Goes to Michigan Less Than 2 Weeks Before Elections
Obama is scheduled to appear with El-Sayed at a campaign event in Detroit on October 24. The rally is expected to also have Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jocelyn Benson and other Democratic Party members rallying behind him.
El-Sayed's campaign announced Obama’s appearance earlier this month and said the support of the popular former president was “critical,” pointing to his success winning the state twice during his time in office.
Some polls have the Democrat hopeful ahead by many points, while others have him with a slim lead within the margin of error.
Obama's visit coincides with the start of Michigan's early in-person voting period, making it an important stop in the campaign's closing weeks.
More Controversy at the Trump Rally
Trump's remarks about Obama weren’t the only thing that garnered attention.
While defending Marshall over lawsuits the Republican filed against hundreds of his patients during his years as a doctor, Trump said the word "Shylock," which is considered an antisemitic stereotype.
Trump also cited a law that doesn’t exist in his defense of Marshall, arguing that he was required to sue his patients. However, no federal or state law requires doctors to sue patients over unpaid medical debt.