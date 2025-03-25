Donald Trump Held Secret Mar-a-Lago Dinner After Yemen Bombing Text Thread Inadvertently Leaks

According to Wired, hours after bombing Yemen, a small group who was copied on the text jetted off to Trump’s compound in Florida for a dinner where guests were asked to pay $1 million per seat.

To get to the event, Trump took Air Force One, along with head of DOGE Elon Musk and Musk’s 4-year-old son. Aside from Musk, National Security Adviser Michael Waltz and White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller were present at the event, in addition to Marco Rubio.

In the days prior to the bombing, a handle with Waltz’s name inadvertently added Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, to a group chat on Signal called “Houthi PC small group.” This led to The Atlantic reporting on the U.S.’s plans to bomb Yemen, which was discussed in the text.