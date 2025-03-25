or
Donald Trump Held Secret Mar-a-Lago Dinner After Yemen Bombing Text Thread Inadvertently Leaks

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump held a secret dinner at Mar-a-Lago after a Yemen bombing text thread was inadvertently leaked.

By:

March 25 2025, Published 3:13 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump held a secret Mar-a-Lago dinner after a text thread — which included a reporter — leaked about the U.S. bombing of Yemen.

Photo of J.D. Vance
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance was not a proponent of the Yemen bombing.

According to Wired, hours after bombing Yemen, a small group who was copied on the text jetted off to Trump’s compound in Florida for a dinner where guests were asked to pay $1 million per seat.

To get to the event, Trump took Air Force One, along with head of DOGE Elon Musk and Musk’s 4-year-old son. Aside from Musk, National Security Adviser Michael Waltz and White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller were present at the event, in addition to Marco Rubio.

In the days prior to the bombing, a handle with Waltz’s name inadvertently added Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, to a group chat on Signal called “Houthi PC small group.” This led to The Atlantic reporting on the U.S.’s plans to bomb Yemen, which was discussed in the text.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump took Air Force One to the secret Mar-a-Lago dinner.

In the messages, a discussion was had on if the bombing should move forward due to the potential impact on the economy. Vice President J.D. Vance was reportedly not in favor of the bombing, calling it a “mistake.”

“As I heard it, the president was clear: green light,” The Atlantic claims Miller responded to Vance’s concern.

Trump confirmed the bombing of Yemen on 22, writing on Truth Social, “Today, I have ordered the United States Military to launch decisive and powerful Military action against the Houthi terrorists in Yemen. They have waged an unrelenting campaign of piracy, violence, and terrorism against American, and other, ships, aircraft, and drones. ... To all Houthi terrorists, YOUR TIME IS UP, AND YOUR ATTACKS MUST STOP, STARTING TODAY. IF THEY DON’T, HELL WILL RAIN DOWN UPON YOU LIKE NOTHING YOU HAVE EVER SEEN BEFORE!”

Photo of Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk and his son were reportedly on Air Force One with Donald Trump.

John Bolton, Trump's fourth national security adviser from his first term, said on CNN that the conversation regarding Yemen “should've been discussed in the Situation Room.”

“How can you conduct official government business over a nonofficial channel?” he questioned. “Words fail me here. I cannot even imagine this happening."

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The secret Mar-a-Lago dinner cost $1 million per seat.

The Department of Defense bans Signal as a means for transmitting nonpublic Department of Defense information unless previously authorized. The Espionage Act also makes unauthorized disclosure of national defense information punishable by a fine or imprisonment.

Wired initially reported on the dinner at Mar-a-Lago.

