Donald Trump Blasted for Shading Joe Kent for Moving on With New Woman So Soon After Wife's Death

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Donald Trump got some hate on March 23 when he spoke about politician Joe Kent seemingly moving on too quickly after his wife Shannon M. Kent died in 2019. The president, 79, spoke to reporters on Monday, March 23, where he said he "wasn't a fan of the guy."

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Donald Trump Threw Criticism at Joe Kent's Marriage

Trump on Joe Kent: "I'm not a fan of the guy ... His wife was killed. He remarried fairly quickly." pic.twitter.com/oim0YIbpjV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 23, 2026 Source: @atrupar/X Donald Trump blasted politician Joe Kent in a new interview.

"He was a man that I met at Dover [the Air Force Base in Delaware] and he came after his wife was killed," Donald continued. "He remarried fairly quickly. His wife was killed and I felt bad for him. He ran for Congress and he lost. He seemed like a nice guy when I met him," the POTUS went on.

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Source: MEGA 'He seemed like a nice guy when I met him,' Donald Trump said about Joe Kent.

"Being a nice guy doesn't pay off too much," Donald said, adding Joe "was pretty heartbroken," over his wife's passing. Joe was the director of the National Counterterrorism Center from 2025 until early 2026 and previously was the Republican nominee in the United States House of Representatives election for Washington's third congressional district. Shannon was a United States Navy cryptologic technician who was killed in the 2019 Manbij bombing.

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Joe Kent Remarried in 2023

Source: MEGA/@joekent16jan19/Instagram Joe Kent married his new wife in August 2023.

Joe, who shared two kids with his late wife, went on to remarry Heather Kaiser on August 31, 2023. "Yesterday before God, our families & our church Heather & I got married! Heather came into our lives a year after we lost Shannon & lifted us from that dark period as my partner & a mother to our sons. We love you Heather," he wrote about his small ceremony with Kaiser on Instagram at the time. Donald was blasted on X for his weird comments about Joe's love life, with many fans reminding users that the businessman isn't so innocent either when it comes to his relationships. "Trump has cheated on every woman he’s ever married," one said. "Pretty rich of him. He cheated on all wives."

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was involved in a legal dispute with an adult film star.