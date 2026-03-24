Donald Trump Blasted for Shading Joe Kent for Moving on With New Woman So Soon After Wife's Death
March 24 2026, Updated 6:32 p.m. ET
Donald Trump got some hate on March 23 when he spoke about politician Joe Kent seemingly moving on too quickly after his wife Shannon M. Kent died in 2019.
The president, 79, spoke to reporters on Monday, March 23, where he said he "wasn't a fan of the guy."
Donald Trump Threw Criticism at Joe Kent's Marriage
"He was a man that I met at Dover [the Air Force Base in Delaware] and he came after his wife was killed," Donald continued.
"He remarried fairly quickly. His wife was killed and I felt bad for him. He ran for Congress and he lost. He seemed like a nice guy when I met him," the POTUS went on.
"Being a nice guy doesn't pay off too much," Donald said, adding Joe "was pretty heartbroken," over his wife's passing.
Joe was the director of the National Counterterrorism Center from 2025 until early 2026 and previously was the Republican nominee in the United States House of Representatives election for Washington's third congressional district.
Shannon was a United States Navy cryptologic technician who was killed in the 2019 Manbij bombing.
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Joe Kent Remarried in 2023
Joe, who shared two kids with his late wife, went on to remarry Heather Kaiser on August 31, 2023.
"Yesterday before God, our families & our church Heather & I got married! Heather came into our lives a year after we lost Shannon & lifted us from that dark period as my partner & a mother to our sons. We love you Heather," he wrote about his small ceremony with Kaiser on Instagram at the time.
Donald was blasted on X for his weird comments about Joe's love life, with many fans reminding users that the businessman isn't so innocent either when it comes to his relationships.
"Trump has cheated on every woman he’s ever married," one said. "Pretty rich of him. He cheated on all wives."
"Just a reminder that Trump hooked up with Stormy Daniels four months after [his wife Melania Trump] gave birth," one person said. "He’s so gross. And so unbelievably quick to judge EVERYONE! People in glass houses..."
The politician famously was involved in a legal dispute with the adult film star after she claimed she had an affair with him. Other viewers pointed out how Trump was married a total of three times throughout his life.
"The projection writes itself," someone said. "Trump cheats and doesn't use condoms."
Another user joked: "Joe Kent also didn't have to find his next wife through Jeffrey Epstein."
"Trump is pulling this c--- out of his a--. Kent remarried 4 1/2 years after his first wife's death," someone fumed.