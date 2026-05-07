Donald Trump Slammed as 'Most Unhealthy President Ever' After Bragging About 1-Minute Exercise Routine
May 7 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Donald Trump raised eyebrows online this week after admitting to what many described as a non-existent workout routine.
The president, 79, made the revelation while hosting elementary-age children at the White House on Tuesday, May 5, as part of his push to bring back the Presidential Physical Fitness Award, an annual fitness test in American schools.
Donald Trump Works Out '1-Minute' Per Day If He's 'Lucky'
"It is indeed a beautiful day to celebrate America's athletic traditions and champions in physical fitness and all of those things that I work so hard at on a personal basis," the president said as he signed a memorandum to reinstate the test, which first started under President Lyndon Johnson and was phased out by the Obama administration.
"I work out so much, like about one minute a day, max, if I'm lucky," Trump admitted, which garnered laughs from the audience.
Donald Trump Dubbed 'Most Unhealthy President Ever'
Trump's comments about his fitness routine quickly went viral, with many stunned at how little physical activity he does.
"One-minute exercise and McDonald’s on the daily. Most unhealthy president ever," one critic said via X, while another user wrote, "One minute a day, max! And it shows!!"
"I don't believe he can last 30 seconds," a third chimed in. "He looks like he doesn’t work out at all."
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Donald Trump Had Awkward Exchange With Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
During the speech, Trump also had an awkward exchange with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who admitted he didn't immediately think of the president when naming physically fit White House officials.
RFK Jr., 72, recalled a story about his late uncle, John F. Kennedy Jr., claiming the late president once told his Cabinet that one of them would need to complete a 50-mile hike “to show the American people that we’re in shape.”
Donald Trump Claimed He Could Hike 50 Miles
“This Cabinet could’ve done it. We have a bunch of thoroughbreds on this Cabinet,” RFK Jr. continued, listing more than half a dozen Trump administration officials, including Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. "There’s a lot of people who could probably do a 50-mile hike."
"What about me?" Trump interjected. "You didn't mention my name."
RFK Jr. seemingly defended the president's abilities, saying, "This guy walks nine miles a day on a golf course every weekend, so he could do it in a breeze."