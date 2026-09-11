'Weird' Donald Trump Sparks Concerns From Critics as He Says He's a 'Big Blood Person' After Complimenting Chairwoman's 'Great Genetics'

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President Donald Trump drew attention this week with an unusual compliment praising a museum executive's "great blood." Speaking Thursday, September 10, at the National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington, Tx., during the Republican Party's two-day convention, Trump lauded the foundation's chair while appearing to reference Dallas Cowboys co-owner Charlotte Jones. "She's got great genetics, I have to tell you. Great genetics. She's got great blood," Trump said. "I'm a big blood person. I believe in blood."

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Trump: She's got great genetics. I have to tell you, great genetics, got great blood. I'm a big blood person. I believe in blood. pic.twitter.com/GqKl4gCqvH — Acyn (@Acyn) September 10, 2026 Source: @Acyn/x 'I believe in blood,' the president expressed.

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Trump's Comments

Source: @ACYN/X The remark appeared to reference Charlotte Jones, chairman of the museum's foundation and a co-owner and chief brand officer of the Dallas Cowboys.

Trump made the comments while thanking the leadership of the museum foundation. After praising the chair as respected, he pivoted to the language about genetics and blood, then closed the thought by telling her, "And you don't get better than those two, Charlotte." Jones spent roughly three decades overseeing the team's brand and business operations.

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Commenters' Responses to the Viral Video

Source: @ACYN/X The phrasing spread online given Trump's repeated 2023 statements that undocumented immigrants were 'poisoning the blood' of the country.

The clip drew a stream of reactions on X, most of them mocking. Several users jumped on the "I believe in blood" line, with one asking, "Who talks like that?" and another quipping that Trump sounded "like Dracula after three martinis." "How f------ WEIRD is this??! GAHD he’s so embarrassing. 🤢🤮," said another critic, while someone else penned, "He’s actually insane."

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Self-Referential Humor

Source: MEGA He also joked that coverage would say he wanted a Congressional Medal of Honor for himself, then added, 'Actually, I'm not kidding, I would like that.'

Elsewhere in the same appearance, Trump turned the spotlight on himself with a joke about the honor he was there to celebrate. He mused that political figures can no longer be sarcastic without their words becoming headlines, predicting that coverage would say he wanted a Congressional Medal of Honor for himself. He then leaned into the bit. "I'm only kidding," Trump said. "Actually, I'm not kidding, I would like that." He made the comment while noting that 15 of the 16 living Medal of Honor recipients were in attendance, part of a lighter stretch of remarks at the event.

Comments at the Midterm Convention

Source: MEGA The appearance was part of the Republican Party's two-day midterm convention in the Dallas area, built around promoting Trump's record.