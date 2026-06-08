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Donald Trump Claims It's 'Not Possible' Spencer Pratt Moved to Third Place Amid 'Rigged' Mayoral Los Angeles Elections

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Source: MEGA

Spencer Pratt announced his decision to run for L.A. mayor in January.

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June 8 2026, Published 6:15 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump isn't happy Spencer Pratt fell to third place in the Los Angeles mayoral elections.

The president, 79, penned a fury-filled Truth Social post on Monday, June 8, expressing his anger over The Hills star's seemingly unpromising political future.

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Donald Trump Scorched the California Elections on Truth Social

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image of Donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump supported Spencer Pratt during the L.A. election.

"Not possible for Spencer Pratt to have lost the L.A. runoffs after the big lead he had. 3rd World Nation. Rigged Elections! Now they'll be working on great guy Steve Hilton. Won't have results for, possibly, TWO WEEKS, according to officials," Trump's post read.

Pratt, 42, is currently trailing behind incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and L.A. City Council member Nithya Raman.

The top two candidates will advance to November's runoff election.

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The POTUS Believes Spencer Pratt Is Being 'Cheated'

image of Donald trump
Source: MEGA

'Not possible for Spencer Pratt to have lost the L.A. runoffs after the big lead he had,' the president fumed.

With 83 percent of the ballots now counted, Raman, 44, is currently in second place with 27.1 percent of the vote ahead of Pratt's 26.7 percent. Bass, 72, is in the lead with 34.7 percent of the vote so far.

The POTUS also penned on Truth Social June 7 that Pratt was being "cheated" in the election, fuming, "Has anybody been watching the CROOKED Election going on in California."

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Several Other Conservatives Called Out the Election

image of Spencer pratt
Source: MEGA

Spencer Pratt questioned the voting process in an Instagram post on June 7.

“Me trying to figure out how votes get counted in L.A.,” Pratt wrote on Instagram Sunday alongside a movie still from 2001's A Beautiful Mind. The shot featured actor Russell Crowe's character looking confused while staring at a chalkboard full of complicated math equations.

Several other public figures have brought up issues with California's elections, with The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin stating on Monday's show: “I will say, people tend not to trust elections when it takes a really long time to count votes. L.A. and California in general need to figure out how to do it quicker."

"Change the laws so you can do it in one day. Florida has a lot of mail-in and they get results the same night. It makes people think, ‘Oh something’s off.’ But there’s not. That’s how their rules are," she went on.

image of Spencer pratt
Source: MEGA

Spencer Pratt recently fell to third place in the Los Angeles mayoral elections.

Conservative social media influencer Nick Sortor penned in an X post that the election was "absolutely rigged" and needs to be "thoroughly investigated."

"Five days after the LA election, Spencer Pratt falls to third place and a woman who hardly anyone voted for in person, Nithya Raman, totally dominated in mail voting to come in second. No one with a functional brain believes these results," political commentator Clay Travis chimed in on social media.

The reality star is a registered Republican who is running as a member of the Independent Party.

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