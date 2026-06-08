Donald Trump Claims It's 'Not Possible' Spencer Pratt Moved to Third Place Amid 'Rigged' Mayoral Los Angeles Elections

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Donald Trump isn't happy Spencer Pratt fell to third place in the Los Angeles mayoral elections. The president, 79, penned a fury-filled Truth Social post on Monday, June 8, expressing his anger over The Hills star's seemingly unpromising political future.

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Donald Trump Scorched the California Elections on Truth Social

Source: MEGA Donald Trump supported Spencer Pratt during the L.A. election.

"Not possible for Spencer Pratt to have lost the L.A. runoffs after the big lead he had. 3rd World Nation. Rigged Elections! Now they'll be working on great guy Steve Hilton. Won't have results for, possibly, TWO WEEKS, according to officials," Trump's post read. Pratt, 42, is currently trailing behind incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and L.A. City Council member Nithya Raman. The top two candidates will advance to November's runoff election.

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The POTUS Believes Spencer Pratt Is Being 'Cheated'

Source: MEGA 'Not possible for Spencer Pratt to have lost the L.A. runoffs after the big lead he had,' the president fumed.

With 83 percent of the ballots now counted, Raman, 44, is currently in second place with 27.1 percent of the vote ahead of Pratt's 26.7 percent. Bass, 72, is in the lead with 34.7 percent of the vote so far. The POTUS also penned on Truth Social June 7 that Pratt was being "cheated" in the election, fuming, "Has anybody been watching the CROOKED Election going on in California."

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Several Other Conservatives Called Out the Election

Source: MEGA Spencer Pratt questioned the voting process in an Instagram post on June 7.

“Me trying to figure out how votes get counted in L.A.,” Pratt wrote on Instagram Sunday alongside a movie still from 2001's A Beautiful Mind. The shot featured actor Russell Crowe's character looking confused while staring at a chalkboard full of complicated math equations. Several other public figures have brought up issues with California's elections, with The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin stating on Monday's show: “I will say, people tend not to trust elections when it takes a really long time to count votes. L.A. and California in general need to figure out how to do it quicker." "Change the laws so you can do it in one day. Florida has a lot of mail-in and they get results the same night. It makes people think, ‘Oh something’s off.’ But there’s not. That’s how their rules are," she went on.

Source: MEGA Spencer Pratt recently fell to third place in the Los Angeles mayoral elections.