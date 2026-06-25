Donald Trump 'Stole' Melania Trump's White House Decor for His Own Bedroom, New Book Claims
June 25 2026, Published 7:40 a.m. ET
President Donald Trump allegedly stole a gold-leaf mirror from First Lady Melania Trump's private quarters.
In the explosive book Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump published in June, The New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan conducted thousands of interviews with Trump's staff and even had an hour-long interview with the president, telling him about their findings.
According to Business Insider, Trump disputed some of their claims, but reportedly did not dispute their findings.
Inside Donald Trump and Melania Trump's Separate Quarters
The book alleged that, like Richard Nixon and Pat Nixon, the Trumps maintained separate bedrooms.
"Trump would let his wife use the master bedroom, known inside the White House as Room 219, and its dressing room; the president took Room 220, next to the Yellow Oval," Haberman and Swan wrote.
The authors also alleged that Trump, 80, had transformed one of the second-floor "living rooms" into his private bedroom.
They detailed, "Items were spirited from the second-floor corridor into the president’s bedroom. Sometimes Trump carried the objects in himself, rearranging things across the private quarters on a whim."
Donald Trump Allegedly Raided Hallways and Melania Trump's Room
The book further alleged that the president would raid the hallways and adjacent rooms in the White House to decorate his own quarters.
According to the authors, the 80-year-old frequently appropriated decorative pieces that the first lady had curated during his first term, repurposing them for his own design projects. One example cited in the book was Trump's decision to relocate a mirror to the Rose Garden colonnade.
They claimed, "A massive mirror framed in gold leaf — one Melania had made the centerpiece of a first-term redesign of the Queen's Bedroom — was relocated to the White House colonnade, where it became known as the 'selfie' mirror."
- Donald Trump's Nasty Nighttime Habits Leave Staff Scrambling in the Morning, New Book Claims
- Donald Trump's 'Strange' Bedtime Rituals Include Eating Junk Food in Bed, Leaving Trash on the Floor and Crashing at 4 A.M.
- 'This Place Was Not Properly Taken Care Of': Donald Trump Goes Off on Gross White House
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Donald Trump Did Not Care About Taking Melania Trump's Decor
According to Regime Change, the redecorating effort became something of a competition between Trump and his wife, with both seeking to create the more impressive living space.
"Once, when staff gently reminded the president that he was taking things from the Center Hall his wife had personally selected, he made clear he didn't care," Haberman and Swan wrote.
Donald Trump's Staff Was Stressed Because of His Interior Designing Obsession
According to the book, the president's intense focus on interior decorating often frustrated White House staff.
"When early talk made the rounds that Trump now intended to turn the garden into a version of the Mar-a-Lago patio, word came back from the first lady’s team that she was very unhappy. The compromise solution was to pave over the grass with white stone; the rosebushes would remain intact," The New York Times journalists wrote.
The alleged disagreements detailed in Regime Change offer a rare glimpse into the dynamic between Trump and Melania, particularly regarding the design and use of their private White House quarters.
Regime Change is available for purchase now.