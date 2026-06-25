Donald Trump 'Stole' Melania Trump's White House Decor for His Own Bedroom, New Book Claims

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President Donald Trump allegedly stole a gold-leaf mirror from First Lady Melania Trump's private quarters. In the explosive book Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump published in June, The New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan conducted thousands of interviews with Trump's staff and even had an hour-long interview with the president, telling him about their findings. According to Business Insider, Trump disputed some of their claims, but reportedly did not dispute their findings.

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Inside Donald Trump and Melania Trump's Separate Quarters

Source: MEGA Donald Trump and Melania Trump have separate bedrooms.

The book alleged that, like Richard Nixon and Pat Nixon, the Trumps maintained separate bedrooms. "Trump would let his wife use the master bedroom, known inside the White House as Room 219, and its dressing room; the president took Room 220, next to the Yellow Oval," Haberman and Swan wrote. The authors also alleged that Trump, 80, had transformed one of the second-floor "living rooms" into his private bedroom. They detailed, "Items were spirited from the second-floor corridor into the president’s bedroom. Sometimes Trump carried the objects in himself, rearranging things across the private quarters on a whim."

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Donald Trump Allegedly Raided Hallways and Melania Trump's Room

Source: MEGA Donald Trump reportedly took away decor pieces that Melania Trump had curated.

The book further alleged that the president would raid the hallways and adjacent rooms in the White House to decorate his own quarters. According to the authors, the 80-year-old frequently appropriated decorative pieces that the first lady had curated during his first term, repurposing them for his own design projects. One example cited in the book was Trump's decision to relocate a mirror to the Rose Garden colonnade. They claimed, "A massive mirror framed in gold leaf — one Melania had made the centerpiece of a first-term redesign of the Queen's Bedroom — was relocated to the White House colonnade, where it became known as the 'selfie' mirror."

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Donald Trump Did Not Care About Taking Melania Trump's Decor

Source: MEGA Donald Trump and Melania Trump are competitive to have the better room.

According to Regime Change, the redecorating effort became something of a competition between Trump and his wife, with both seeking to create the more impressive living space. "Once, when staff gently reminded the president that he was taking things from the Center Hall his wife had personally selected, he made clear he didn't care," Haberman and Swan wrote.

Donald Trump's Staff Was Stressed Because of His Interior Designing Obsession

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's constant redecorating stressed out his staff.