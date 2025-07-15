'He's Projecting': Donald Trump Trolled for Claiming His Tax Cut Plan Will Help Wives Stay With Their 'Unattractive' But 'Rich' Husbands
Donald Trump's speech at the Monday, July 14, White House Faith Office Luncheon is going viral.
While discussing his "Big, Beautiful Bill" — which would give tax cuts to the wealthy — the president claimed if he doesn't help strengthen the economy, the country would go into a depression where "beautiful people" will become "totally busted."
Donald Trump Claims His Bill Will Help Keep Marriages Together
He then told a story that many social media users thought was about his own life.
"I said to one guy, he's a very, very unattractive man, but he's smart and he's rich and I said, you better hope we get this thing passed because your wife will be gone within about two minutes," Trump shared. "He said, 'you're right.'"
While the audience ate up all of his comments, countless individuals laughed at his remarks since they could have been about his marriage to wife Melania Trump.
The President Gets Mocked for His Comments
"Projecting again..It was Malaria [sic] who would leave if she didn't get her attendance fees, up front..." one person noted, while a second individual said, "Except for the smart part, I’d suggest Trump was having a conversation with himself in the mirror."
"One of the many reasons why clinical Narcissistic Personality Disorder is dangerous is it warps and skews all your decisions and how you process information," a third declared.
Trump Compares Himself to Al Capone
That wasn't the only part of the POTUS' speech to generate headlines, as he also compared himself to notorious gangster Al Capone.
"I was under investigation more than the late, great, Alphonse Capone. Think of it. Al Capone would kill people for dinner. If he left the room and he didn’t like him, he’d have him shot, killed, buried under a building someplace, as part of the foundation of a building," Trump said, according to another news outlet. "They’re all over the place, and I said I had more time under investigation than the legendary Alphonse Capone, or probably anybody else."
The President Incorrectly Says He's Been Indicted 5 Times
"The one thing I did that was very helpful, I was indicted five times. Indicted, that wasn’t a word that was in — my father’s looking down, my mother’s looking down, that my son’s not supposed to be indicted," he continued. "I think I got indicted five times, impeached two times. All bulls---, right? Terrible stuff."
Despite his words, the businessman was only indicted four times.