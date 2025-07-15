or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

'He's Projecting': Donald Trump Trolled for Claiming His Tax Cut Plan Will Help Wives Stay With Their 'Unattractive' But 'Rich' Husbands

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: mega

Donald Trump was accused of 'projecting' after he told a story about an 'unattractive man' who could lose his wife over money.

By:

July 15 2025, Updated 1:34 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's speech at the Monday, July 14, White House Faith Office Luncheon is going viral.

While discussing his "Big, Beautiful Bill" — which would give tax cuts to the wealthy — the president claimed if he doesn't help strengthen the economy, the country would go into a depression where "beautiful people" will become "totally busted."

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Claims His Bill Will Help Keep Marriages Together

donald trump trolled claiming tax cut help beautiful wives unattractive husbands
Source: mega

Donald Trump said the 'Big Beautiful Bill' will ensure wives stay with their 'unattractive' but 'rich' husbands.

He then told a story that many social media users thought was about his own life.

"I said to one guy, he's a very, very unattractive man, but he's smart and he's rich and I said, you better hope we get this thing passed because your wife will be gone within about two minutes," Trump shared. "He said, 'you're right.'"

While the audience ate up all of his comments, countless individuals laughed at his remarks since they could have been about his marriage to wife Melania Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

The President Gets Mocked for His Comments

Source: CSpan;@theblaze/x

"Projecting again..It was Malaria [sic] who would leave if she didn't get her attendance fees, up front..." one person noted, while a second individual said, "Except for the smart part, I’d suggest Trump was having a conversation with himself in the mirror."

"One of the many reasons why clinical Narcissistic Personality Disorder is dangerous is it warps and skews all your decisions and how you process information," a third declared.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Compares Himself to Al Capone

donald trump trolled claiming tax cut help beautiful wives unattractive husbands
Source: mega

Many social media users thought the president was referring to his marriage to wife Melania.

That wasn't the only part of the POTUS' speech to generate headlines, as he also compared himself to notorious gangster Al Capone.

"I was under investigation more than the late, great, Alphonse Capone. Think of it. Al Capone would kill people for dinner. If he left the room and he didn’t like him, he’d have him shot, killed, buried under a building someplace, as part of the foundation of a building," Trump said, according to another news outlet. "They’re all over the place, and I said I had more time under investigation than the legendary Alphonse Capone, or probably anybody else."

The President Incorrectly Says He's Been Indicted 5 Times

donald trump trolled claiming tax cut help beautiful wives unattractive husbands
Source: mega

Elsewhere in his speech, the POTUS incorrectly said he was indicted five times.

"The one thing I did that was very helpful, I was indicted five times. Indicted, that wasn’t a word that was in — my father’s looking down, my mother’s looking down, that my son’s not supposed to be indicted," he continued. "I think I got indicted five times, impeached two times. All bulls---, right? Terrible stuff."

Despite his words, the businessman was only indicted four times.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.