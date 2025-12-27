Donald Trump's Wax Figure Booted From Museum After Repeated Brutal Attacks
Dec. 27 2025, Published 6:33 a.m. ET
A wax figure of Donald Trump has officially been pulled from its display at Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks in San Antonio, Texas, after being repeatedly punched, scratched, and attacked by visitors. The life-sized model endured so much damage that museum staff decided it was no longer suitable for public viewing.
The figure bore the marks of its abuse, displaying visible scratches and injuries over time. Museum employees admitted the Trump figure had been assaulted "one too many times" to remain in the exhibit.
Ripley Entertainment, which operates the museum, confirmed the controversial decision. "Sometimes people will take a swipe at them, but they did that with Obama, Bush, and they’ve done it with celebrity figures as well. It’s just something that happens," said company spokesperson Suzanne Smagala-Potts.
Clay Stewart, regional manager at Ripley’s, noted the challenges of displaying figures of highly polarizing political figures. “When it’s a highly political figure, attacks can be a problem,” he explained. The museum team mentioned that these figures also suffer from damage during photo opportunities, as visitors often lean in for a picture, inadvertently knocking them off balance or causing material wear.
Staff members haven't revealed when the Trump figure will return to the display. They indicated it might come back when a wax figure of President Joe Biden, still in production, is ready to make its debut, allowing both political figures to be showcased together.
The Trump statue was created to showcase his signature deadpan stare and two thumbs up, designed to be a realistic representation for visitors. Louis Tussaud’s emphasized that they are not a political organization and have no intention of identifying those responsible for damaging the figure.
Trump's wax figure isn't the only artwork that has stirred up controversy. Earlier this year, a student at Kent State University ignited a global uproar with an installation featuring Trump’s head mounted on a spike. Additionally, Trump publicly criticized artist Sarah Boardman, whose portrait of him hanging in Colorado's Capitol he deemed "truly the worst." Boardman's work had been well-received for six years until Trump's remarks, which she said called into question her "intentions, integrity, and abilities."
Boardman expressed her concern, saying the uproar around Trump's comments threatened her long-standing business. "Now it is in danger of not recovering," she stated.