Donald Trump's Wax Figure Booted From Museum After Repeated Brutal Attacks

Article continues below advertisement

A wax figure of Donald Trump has officially been pulled from its display at Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks in San Antonio, Texas, after being repeatedly punched, scratched, and attacked by visitors. The life-sized model endured so much damage that museum staff decided it was no longer suitable for public viewing.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: IntheLoopPodcast/YouTube The Trump wax figure was removed after repeated damage from visitors.

Article continues below advertisement

The figure bore the marks of its abuse, displaying visible scratches and injuries over time. Museum employees admitted the Trump figure had been assaulted "one too many times" to remain in the exhibit.

Article continues below advertisement

Ripley Entertainment, which operates the museum, confirmed the controversial decision. "Sometimes people will take a swipe at them, but they did that with Obama, Bush, and they’ve done it with celebrity figures as well. It’s just something that happens," said company spokesperson Suzanne Smagala-Potts.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Museum managers noted political figures often face this kind of damage.

Article continues below advertisement

Clay Stewart, regional manager at Ripley’s, noted the challenges of displaying figures of highly polarizing political figures. “When it’s a highly political figure, attacks can be a problem,” he explained. The museum team mentioned that these figures also suffer from damage during photo opportunities, as visitors often lean in for a picture, inadvertently knocking them off balance or causing material wear.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The wax figure of Donald Trump showed visible wear from both attacks and photo attempts.

Article continues below advertisement

Staff members haven't revealed when the Trump figure will return to the display. They indicated it might come back when a wax figure of President Joe Biden, still in production, is ready to make its debut, allowing both political figures to be showcased together.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA A wax figure of Joe Biden is currently in the works.

Article continues below advertisement

The Trump statue was created to showcase his signature deadpan stare and two thumbs up, designed to be a realistic representation for visitors. Louis Tussaud’s emphasized that they are not a political organization and have no intention of identifying those responsible for damaging the figure.