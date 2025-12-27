or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump's Wax Figure Booted From Museum After Repeated Brutal Attacks

Image of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's wax figure was removed from Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks after repeated attacks by visitors.

Profile Image

Dec. 27 2025, Published 6:33 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

A wax figure of Donald Trump has officially been pulled from its display at Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks in San Antonio, Texas, after being repeatedly punched, scratched, and attacked by visitors. The life-sized model endured so much damage that museum staff decided it was no longer suitable for public viewing.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The Trump wax figure was removed after repeated damage from visitors.
Source: IntheLoopPodcast/YouTube

The Trump wax figure was removed after repeated damage from visitors.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The figure bore the marks of its abuse, displaying visible scratches and injuries over time. Museum employees admitted the Trump figure had been assaulted "one too many times" to remain in the exhibit.

Article continues below advertisement

Ripley Entertainment, which operates the museum, confirmed the controversial decision. "Sometimes people will take a swipe at them, but they did that with Obama, Bush, and they’ve done it with celebrity figures as well. It’s just something that happens," said company spokesperson Suzanne Smagala-Potts.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Museum managers noted political figures often face this kind of damage.
Source: MEGA

Museum managers noted political figures often face this kind of damage.

Article continues below advertisement

Clay Stewart, regional manager at Ripley’s, noted the challenges of displaying figures of highly polarizing political figures. “When it’s a highly political figure, attacks can be a problem,” he explained. The museum team mentioned that these figures also suffer from damage during photo opportunities, as visitors often lean in for a picture, inadvertently knocking them off balance or causing material wear.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of The wax figure of Donald Trump showed visible wear from both attacks and photo attempts.
Source: MEGA

The wax figure of Donald Trump showed visible wear from both attacks and photo attempts.

Article continues below advertisement

Staff members haven't revealed when the Trump figure will return to the display. They indicated it might come back when a wax figure of President Joe Biden, still in production, is ready to make its debut, allowing both political figures to be showcased together.

Article continues below advertisement
image of A wax figure of Joe Biden is currently in the works.
Source: MEGA

A wax figure of Joe Biden is currently in the works.

Article continues below advertisement

The Trump statue was created to showcase his signature deadpan stare and two thumbs up, designed to be a realistic representation for visitors. Louis Tussaud’s emphasized that they are not a political organization and have no intention of identifying those responsible for damaging the figure.

Trump's wax figure isn't the only artwork that has stirred up controversy. Earlier this year, a student at Kent State University ignited a global uproar with an installation featuring Trump’s head mounted on a spike. Additionally, Trump publicly criticized artist Sarah Boardman, whose portrait of him hanging in Colorado's Capitol he deemed "truly the worst." Boardman's work had been well-received for six years until Trump's remarks, which she said called into question her "intentions, integrity, and abilities."

Boardman expressed her concern, saying the uproar around Trump's comments threatened her long-standing business. "Now it is in danger of not recovering," she stated.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.