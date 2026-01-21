Politics Donald Trump Declares He 'Won't Use Force' to Acquire Greenland After Threatening U.S. Can Take It the 'Easy Way or the Hard Way' Source: mega Donald Trump said he won’t use military force to acquire Greenland during a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday, January 21. Allie Fasanella Jan. 21 2026, Updated 5:18 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump dismissed the prospect of using military force to take over Greenland. The U.S. president, 79, made the declaration during a speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday, January 21. Though Trump said the U.S. would be "unstoppable" if he did use force to seize the autonomous island territory that is part of Denmark. "But I won't do that," he conceded. "People thought I would use force. But I don't have to use force. I don't want to use force. I won't use force," the POTUS rambled.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump: We probably won't get anything unless I decide to use excessive strength and force where we would be, frankly, unstoppable. But I won't do that. I don't have to use force. I don't want to use force. I won't use force. All the US is asking for is a place called Greenland pic.twitter.com/ftdqAQD3FZ — Acyn (@Acyn) January 21, 2026 Source: @Acyn/x Donald Trump said the U.S. would be 'unstoppable' if they used force to acquire the territory.

Article continues below advertisement

'Whether They Like It or Not'

Source: mega 'We are going to something to Greenland, whether they like or not,' the POTUS previously told reporters.

Trump's remarks in Davos come after he threatened to take control of Greenland "the hard way" if he's unable to make a deal to secure it "the easy way." "We are going to do something in Greenland, whether they like it or not, because if we don’t do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland, and we’re not going to have Russia or China as a neighbor,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday, January 9. Then, ahead of his WEF speech on Monday, January 19, the commander-in-chief cryptically replied, "no comment," when asked whether he would use force in his efforts.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Brands Denmark 'Ungrateful'

Source: mega Donald Trump deemed Denmark 'ungrateful,' claiming the U.S. returned Greenland after World War ll.

Trump also labeled Denmark "ungrateful" during his address in a reference to world history. "We respectfully returned it [Greenland] back to Denmark not long ago after we defeated the Germans, the Japanese, the Italians and other in World War ll," he stated. "We gave it back to them. We were a powerful force then, but we're a much more powerful force now." "Without us, right now, you'd all be speaking German and a little Japanese, perhaps," he continued. "After the war, we gave Greenland back to Denmark. How stupid were we to do that? But we did it, but we gave it back. But how ungrateful are they now?"

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump To Pause Tariffs After Reaching 'Framework' on Greenland Deal With NATO

Source: mega Donald Trump said he had 'formed the framework of a future deal' on Greenland after a conversation with NATO chief Mark Rutte.

Trump later wrote on social media that he'd reached "the framework of a future deal" with regards to Greenland after meeting with NATO chief Mark Rutte. He also took back his prior statement that he would be imposing new tariffs on Denmark and other European allies until the U.S. secured Greenland — a threat that was met with backlash from other world leaders. Both Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke out against the announcement ahead of the forum in Switzerland. The latter described the threat as "unacceptable."

'Canada Lives Because of the United States'

Source: mega Donald Trump called out Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney for opposing his threats to take over Greenland.