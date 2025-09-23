or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > Donald Trump
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Donald Trump's Assassination Attempt Suspect Ryan Routh Found Guilty on All Charges, Allegedly Tried to Stab Himself in the Neck With a Pen After Hearing Verdict

Photo of Ryan Routh and Donald Trump
Source: mega

Ryan Routh's trial came to and on Tuesday, September 23.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 23 2025, Published 3:06 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Ryan Routh, the man who attempted to shoot and kill Donald Trump in Florida last year, has been found guilty on all of the charges he was facing.

According to a report, on Tuesday, September 23, the 59-year-old was hit with charges of attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate, assaulting a federal officer, possessing a firearm and ammunition as a felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google

Routh could face life in prison for the charges.

An eyewitness in the courtroom told the news outlet that Routh tried to stab himself in the neck after guilty verdict was read aloud, but authorities prevented him from doing so. In addition, his daughter had an "emotional outburst."

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! reported, in September 2024, Routh never fired a shot, as after Secret Service found him hiding near the fifth hole at Florida's Trump International Golf Club while the POTUS played, he escaped in a car and drove north on Florida’s Interstate 95. He was arrested about one hour later.

Throughout the trial, attorney presented evidence as to how he was "stalking" the commander in chief before the incident went down. They also presented phone records about his getaway plan, which included a flight to Mexico.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

In Routh's closing statement, he said an assassination was "never going to happen," stating, "If the attempted assassination was not taken, it is not an attempt."

Attorney General Pam Bondi said the guilty verdict “illustrates the Department of Justice’s commitment to punishing those who engage in political violence. This attempted assassination was not only an attack on our President, but an affront to our very nation itself."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.