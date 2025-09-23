Donald Trump's Assassination Attempt Suspect Ryan Routh Found Guilty on All Charges, Allegedly Tried to Stab Himself in the Neck With a Pen After Hearing Verdict
Sept. 23 2025, Published 3:06 p.m. ET
Ryan Routh, the man who attempted to shoot and kill Donald Trump in Florida last year, has been found guilty on all of the charges he was facing.
According to a report, on Tuesday, September 23, the 59-year-old was hit with charges of attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate, assaulting a federal officer, possessing a firearm and ammunition as a felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.
Routh could face life in prison for the charges.
An eyewitness in the courtroom told the news outlet that Routh tried to stab himself in the neck after guilty verdict was read aloud, but authorities prevented him from doing so. In addition, his daughter had an "emotional outburst."
As OK! reported, in September 2024, Routh never fired a shot, as after Secret Service found him hiding near the fifth hole at Florida's Trump International Golf Club while the POTUS played, he escaped in a car and drove north on Florida’s Interstate 95. He was arrested about one hour later.
Throughout the trial, attorney presented evidence as to how he was "stalking" the commander in chief before the incident went down. They also presented phone records about his getaway plan, which included a flight to Mexico.
In Routh's closing statement, he said an assassination was "never going to happen," stating, "If the attempted assassination was not taken, it is not an attempt."
Attorney General Pam Bondi said the guilty verdict “illustrates the Department of Justice’s commitment to punishing those who engage in political violence. This attempted assassination was not only an attack on our President, but an affront to our very nation itself."