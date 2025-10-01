or
Donald Trump Quickly Deletes Demanding Truth Social Rant Directed at Pam Bondi 

photo of Donald Trump and Pam Bondi
Source: mega

Donald Trump quickly deleted a Truth Social post directed at Pam Bondi.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 1 2025, Published 7:53 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump posted and deleted a controversial Truth Social rant on September 20 directed at Attorney General Pam Bondi, which some believe was meant to be an internal email.

In the text, Trump ordered Bondi to appoint Lindsey Halligan, one of his personal attorneys, as the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. The demand comes after the Trump-appointed Erik Siebert reportedly refused to prosecute the president’s political enemies, including former FBI Director James Comey, Sen. Adam Schiff and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

'Nothing Is Being Done'

photo of Donald Trump demanded Lindsey Halligan be appointed in place of Erik Siebert.
Source: mega

Donald Trump demanded Lindsey Halligan be appointed in place of Erik Siebert.

“Pam: I have reviewed over 30 statements and posts saying that, essentially, ‘same old story as last time, all talk, no action. Nothing is being done. What about Comey, Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff, Leticia??? They’re all guilty as h---, but nothing is going to be done,’” the president wrote.

He continued, “Then we almost put in a Democrat supported U.S. Attorney, in Virginia, with a really bad Republican past. A Woke RINO, who was never going to do his job. That’s why two of the worst Dem Senators PUSHED him so hard. He even lied to the media and said he quit, and that we had no case. No, I fired him, and there is a GREAT CASE, and many lawyers, and legal pundits, say so.”

Lindsey Halligan Appointed After Donald Trump's Demand

photo of After Lindsey Halligan was appointed, she indicted James Comey
Source: mega

After Lindsey Halligan was appointed, she indicted James Comey.

Trump ended his rant by discussing his personal criminal history. “Lindsey Halligan is a really good lawyer, and likes you, a lot. We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility. They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!! President DJT,” he said.

Siebert ended up resigning due to pressure from the president. Halligan was then sworn in on September 22 and officially indicted Comey with making a false statement and obstruction regarding his testimony from five years ago on September 30, 2020, before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee.

Donald Trump

'The President Said So'

photo of Pam Bondi reportedly wanted to keep Erik Siebert in his position
Source: mega

Pam Bondi reportedly wanted to keep Erik Siebert in his position.

Despite Trump’s demand being met, sources told an outlet that Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche wanted to keep Siebert in his position, but “the president said so.”

Sources also disclosed their belief that Trump’s post directed at Bondi was meant to be sent via email — and only to her. Trump’s officials are now uneasy, as they fear the president’s rant will be used against the administration in court.

Unnamed Senior Trump Aide Calls Out the President

photo of An unnamed senior Trump aide called him out to a news outlet after his controversial rant
Source: mega

An unnamed senior Trump aide called him out to a news outlet after his controversial rant.

An unnamed senior Trump aide commented to the news outlet on how shocked they were to see the president abruptly interfering with the defense team, saying, “WHY?? There is no need to do the defense’s work for them.”

