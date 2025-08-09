NEWS Donna D'Errico, 57, Slips Into Red Bikini From 'Baywatch': See the Spicy Photo Source: @donnaderrico/Instagram Donna D'Errico stunned fans in her iconic red 'Baywatch' swimsuit. OK! Staff Aug. 9 2025, Published 10:33 a.m. ET

Donna D'Errico is turning back the clock — and turning heads — after flaunting her timeless figure in a series of stunning swimsuit snaps that continue to wow fans. The former Baywatch star, best known for playing Donna Marco, has been redefining the term "bikini babe" with her confident and glamorous Instagram posts. In May, the Alabama native shared a throwback-worthy photo wearing her original Baywatch swimsuit, which quickly set social media ablaze. "Guess who found her old swimsuit…" the 57-year-old captioned the photo.

Source: Mega Donna D'Errico rose to fame after appearing on 'Baywatch.'

Fans were quick to cheer her on, with one commenting, "Still fits like a glove and looks great 👍 nice pic!" D’Errico starred in the main cast of Baywatch from 1996 to 1998, a role that catapulted her into the spotlight in the late ‘90s. She also appeared in the spin-off series Baywatch Nights, starting as a recurring character in Season 1 before joining the main cast in Season 2.

Source: @donnaderrico/Instagram Donna D'Errico slipped back into her red 'Baywatch' swimsuit at 57 years old.

Over the years, D’Errico has continued to push back against ageist expectations, especially when it comes to how women dress. "I don't focus on age. Age is so irrelevant," she told Yahoo Life in 2022. "Who cares about how old anybody is? I could tell you that I'm 30 or I could tell you that I'm 70 — I'm still the same person sitting here. I don't think that age has anything to do with anything. I'm just me. I'm just Donna."

Source: @donnaderrico/Instagram The former 'Baywatch' star addressed age-shaming critics after she posted a July 4 bikini post.

She’s also unapologetically defended herself from online critics. After posting a 4th of July video in a bikini, D’Errico revealed that "quite a few women complained." "They thought I was 'classier than that' and 'too old to wear a bikini' and, my favorite, 'desperate,’" she said. D’Errico has also been outspoken about the double standards women face.

Source: @donnaderrico/Instagram Donna D'Errico called age 'irrelevant' and emphasized that she refuses to let it define her.