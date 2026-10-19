Donnie Wahlberg's Private Plane Skids Off Runway at Las Vegas Airport in Scary Incident: 'These Pilots Saved Our Lives'

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Donnie Wahlberg thanked his pilots after a terrifying incident involving his private jet at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas on Sunday, October 18. The New Kids On The Block singer was one of eight people on board the plane when it failed to lift off and ran out of runway, hitting a perimeter fence. Wahlberg, 57, posted a video from the scene hours later, telling fans everyone on board was fine and crediting the pilots with preventing a worse outcome.

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'These Pilots Saved Our Lives'

Source: MEGA; @DONNIEWAHLBERG/INSTAGRAM Wahlberg thanked the pilots for handling the situation well.

Wahlberg took to Instagram to recount the frightening incident, explaining that the aircraft failed to get airborne during an attempted takeoff. In the video, the Blue Bloods star stood near the runway and pointed out how far the plane had traveled before finally coming to a stop. "We were taking off and didn’t get up in the air and ran out of runway. I’m just going to tell you these pilots saved our lives. And God covered us," he explained. "We just finished praying, and I looked out the window and said, we are not getting up in the air today. But we’re safe and thankful and all is well," Wahlberg added.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @DONNIEWAHLBERG/INSTAGRAM Wahlberg described the incident in his latest video.

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Eight People Were on Board the Jet

Source: MEGA; @DONNIEWAHLBERG/INSTAGRAM The 'Boomtown' star wasn't alone on his private plane.

The aircraft, a Dassault Falcon 50, was bound for Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed to a publication. Eight people were aboard the private jet when it failed to take off and veered off the runway. According to AP News, the aircraft struck a perimeter fence at approximately 11 a.m. local time. Officials have not yet determined what caused the incident. Harry Reid International Airport reported no known injuries. Two runways were temporarily closed for inspections, while a ground stop briefly disrupted airport operations before being lifted later that afternoon.

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'The Airplane Did Take Some Lumps — But We Did Not'

Source: MEGA The singer revealed that the aircraft wasn't working properly.

In the caption, the Very Scary People star expressed gratitude for all the kind wishes and further explained his experience during this moment. "The airplane did take some lumps — but we did not. Thank you to all the emergency personnel on the ground in Las Vegas! You all were absolutely wonderful," Wahlberg wrote.

The Incident Came Hours After New Kids on the Block's Final Vegas Show

Source: MEGA Wahlberg and his band members were together before the airplane incident happened.