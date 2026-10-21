Donny Osmond Shares the Simple Marriage Advice That Has Kept Him and Wife Debbie Together for 48 Years: 'Be Easy to Love'

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Donny Osmond is sharing the secret to his long-lasting marriage to wife Debbie Glenn, revealing the advice that has helped keep their relationship strong for 48 years. "I’ve learned two words in 48 years of marriage: 'yes ma’am,'" he quipped during a conversation with iHeartRadio in Las Vegas in October.

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Donny Osmond Shared His Best Marriage Advice

Source: IHEARTRADIO/YOUTUBE Donny Osmond shared his sage advice.

More seriously, he added, "Here's the secret: You can create a lot of jokes and try for the laughs, but be easy to love. It’s a two-way street. My wife is easy to love. I’m trying to be easy to love as well. That’s the way a relationship works. Be easy to love."

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Source: IHEARTRADIO/YOUTUBE

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Donny Osmond and Debbie Glenn's Love Story

Source: @DONNYOSMOND/INSTAGRAM Donny Osmond and Debbie Glenn met in the 1970s.

Osmond previously opened up about how he first met Glenn in a 2016 Facebook post, reflecting on the early days of their decades-long romance. "I first met Debbie when she was 15 years old," the singer wrote. "She was the hot babe cheerleader in town, and she dated my brother Jay before she dated me. It took me 3 whole years to win her heart and convince her to marry me. We were married in the Salt Lake LDS temple on May 8, 1978." He continued, "We’ve shared a wonderful life together. Debbie gave me five wonderful sons. We now have 3 beautiful daughters-in-law. With the way she looks, who would ever believe that a woman that lovely is a grandmother 8 times?! Even after 38 years of marriage, she is still a very hot babe!"

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Donny Osmond Regularly Shares Sweet Words for His Wife

Source: @DONNYOSMOND/INSTAGRAM Donny Osmond regularly pays tribute to Debbie Glenn.

Osmond isn't shy with his displays of affection, often sharing sweet messages for his wife to mark special occasions. Last year, he wrote alongside a throwback Instagram photo of the couple, "Thank you, Debbie, for saying yes to my proposal 47 years ago and for sharing this incredible and crazy adventure through show business with me. You’ve been more than I could have ever hoped for — my partner, my anchor, my inspiration, and my dear wife."

The Osmonds' Children and Grandchildren

Source: @DONNYOSMOND/INSTAGRAM Donny Osmond and Debbie Glenn have 16 grandchildren.