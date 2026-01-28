Dorinda Medley Teases Possible 'RHONY' Reunion: 'Why Are We Not Filming This?'

Article continues below advertisement

Dorinda Medley knows that taking a pause isn't necessarily a bad thing! Whether it's taking a break from reality television or choosing an alcohol-free spirit during a night out, the Bravo star is the queen of resetting the system and coming back better than ever. Medley speaks exclusively with OK! about taking part in Dry January, if The Real Housewives of New York City reunion could ever happen, which Traitors cast member scared her and her partnership with Seedlip.

Could There Be a 'RHONY' Reunion?

Source: Bravo/NBC Dorinda Medley is still close with all of the 'RHONY' OGs.

The legacy cast of RHONY is among Bravo's most beloved, but do the ladies still hang out? "I just saw Lu [ Luann de Lesseps] yesterday. I'll see Miss Ramona [Singer] in a couple of weeks when I go to Florida. I don't see Sonja [Morgan] a lot because she's sort of not in New York as much," Medley says. "We still have our group chat. People think of us as these women who know each other from TV. But remember, we've been friends for years and years. We have history through our children, through our husbands, through our divorces, through the deaths of our husbands. People know us for the frosting of it, which you see, but there's a lot of cake there that you don't know about. When I saw Lu yesterday, I thought to myself, 'Why are we not filming this?' because it's exactly as it was. All of it is exactly as you guys were watching it. The good, the bad, and the ugly."

Which 'Traitors' Cast Member Did She Fear the Most?

Source: Peacock/NBC Dorinda Medley was afraid of going against Donna Kelce.

For now, fans can see Medley on this season of The Traitors. After being one of the first people murdered during Season 3, Medley returned for Season 4 with a vengeance. However, there was one person she worried about going against — Donna Kelce. "I was very excited that we got a traitor right off the bat, and it was Donna Kelce! How ironic is that?" she says. "One of the biggest things that everybody was waiting for was how everybody was going to take Donna, and then she's a traitor! I was fearful of the Swifties [Taylor Swift fans]. I've seen them in action. That's not a group, that's an army, but Donna is the sweetest and so kind. I was happy that they made her a traitor."

Dry January

Source: Kimmelot Dorinda Medley thinks January is the 'perfect' month to reset.

Despite her hectic schedule, Medley is all about resetting at the top of the new year. "January's always the perfect month to introduce new things," the Massachusetts native says. "It's a great reset to make sure you have things in your life that are authentic to you because we're starting again. Dry January doesn't mean dull January. Dry January doesn't mean you can't be part of the party."

Partnering With Seedlip

Source: Kimmelot Dorinda Medley joined forces with Seedlip for Dry January.