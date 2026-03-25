Dorothy Martin Recalls 'Supernatural Encounter' With God as Tour Tech 'Came Back to Life' After 'Overdosing on Heroin' and Being 'Dead for Some Time'

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Dorothy Martin is opening up about the life-altering moment that changed everything. The DOROTHY frontwoman recalls a “supernatural encounter” she experienced while on tour — one that solidified her faith and continues to shape both her life and her music today. “The real spiritual awakening for me happened when I had a supernatural encounter with God on my tour bus in 2018,” she shares. “My tech overdosed on heroin and was dead for some time. I gathered the other people on the bus and asked everyone to hold hands and pray. Miraculously, he came back to life. There is no way he should be alive today.”

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'I Experienced the Miracle Life-Giving Power of Our Creator'

Source: Jeremy Saffer Dorothy Martin 'prayed' for God to give her a sign before 'supernatural' experience in 2018.

The experience came just hours after she had quietly asked for a sign. “The night before it all went down, I prayed silently in my bunk ‘God if you’re real, please show me,’” Martin continues. “I believe there are no accidents and the next day I experienced the miracle life-giving power of our creator. Once you have an experience like that it changes you for good. There is nothing anyone can say to me now to convince me there isn’t a higher power. Now it’s all I want to write about!” That moment marked a turning point in Martin’s spiritual journey — one that would later intertwine deeply with her path to sobriety. “Sobriety has given me tools to grow emotionally and spiritually,” she reflects. “It has given me a new level of self-awareness and freedom. It has shown me that growing along spiritual lines and helping others is what really matters in life. Most people seem unaware, self-absorbed, and on ‘auto-pilot’ trying to survive, so in that sense I’m grateful my alcoholism has opened the door to a new way of living. It’s given me the keys to a rich and meaningful journey.”

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'As an Alcoholic I’ve Always Been Plagued by Feelings of Loneliness'

Source: Edwin Daboub Dorothy Martin has collaborated with famed artists like Dolly Parton and Slash.

She adds, “As an alcoholic I’ve always been plagued by feelings of loneliness, feeling ‘apart’ from others. Recovery and faith has given me human connection and community.” Following rehab in 2020, Martin has leaned into daily practices that keep her grounded. “Daily prayer and meditation, meditating on the word, going to meetings, staying connected in recovery, putting my faith and sobriety first - all these are essential to me staying sane, sober, and healthy,” she admits. “I have had some relapses along the way and that’s a common part of recovery for a lot of people. I want them to know that they don’t have to feel shame or failure, but that they can come back, clean house, and start over.” Those life experiences have not only reshaped her personally, but creatively as well. Today, her music is rooted in a clear message.

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Dorothy Martin Reflects on Dolly Parton and Slash Collaborations

Source: @dorothy/Instagram Dorothy Martin is encouraging others to 'find faith and God.'

“My main message to people is to find faith and God,” Martin declares. “I’m not afraid to share my testimony. God saved me and changed my life for the better.” Still, the rocker hasn’t lost sight of the collaborative spirit that helped build her career. Having worked with legends like Dolly Parton and Slash, Martin says she approaches each partnership as an opportunity to learn. “When I’m collaborating with someone like Dolly or Slash I try to absorb as much of their experience, strength, and wisdom as possible,” she explains. “Both have been humble and down to earth which is very refreshing and encouraging to a younger artist.” She recalls working with Parton on a reimagined track: “With Dolly we did a new rendition of her existing song ‘Two Doors Down’ and I got to sing a part with her in the studio. Macy Gray was also featured.” As for Slash, she notes their long-standing friendship made the process especially meaningful. “I sent him songs from my album and asked if he would pick one to play guitar on. He chose Tombstone Town and it resulted in a really cool music video. One of my favorites I’ve ever shot.”

Dorothy Martin Wants Her Fans to 'Know They Matter'

Source: @dorothy/Instagram Dorothy Martin hopes fans know their lives have 'meaning and purpose.'