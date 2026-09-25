Dorothy Wang Says 'Nothing Is Off-Limits' in New Wedding Show: 'It's Important to Produce an Honest and Authentic Series'

Article continues below advertisement

Dorothy Wang is opening up like never before with her new five-part wedding series, Dorothy's "I Do," set to premiere on YouTube Saturday, September 27. After tying the knot with Brandon Yankowitz, the TV personality, who starred in several reality shows, including Bling Empire and Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, felt like she wanted to continue "sharing" parts of her life with her fans. "It only felt natural to share this momentous occasion with my longtime audience," she exclusively tells OK! ahead of the docuseries, the first project from her new production company, Chez Yankowitz, premieres. "I think this series definitely shows a different side of me. For one, I am 37 vs. 24 or 25 when I started filming Rich Kids. I think (and hope!) people will see a mature and well-rounded Dorothy. This is also the first time you see me really navigating life with a partner and taking someone else into consideration!" she continues.

Article continues below advertisement

This time around, Wang and her hubby "actually produced the project ourselves. There were no outside production companies, networks, or studios involved, so I would say it was a very different experience!" she says, noting she got to reunite with producer Gennifer Gardiner on the series. "For this project we were fortunate enough to get to handpick my 'dream team'! I have always remained close with our executive producer from Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, Gennifer, and there was no one better suited to work with on such an intimate and special project," she notes.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: BOTTEGA53 The pair pulled off their wedding in three months.

Article continues below advertisement

The series will explore the most personal chapter of her life as she and Yankowitz have just three months to pull off the destination wedding of their dreams in Florence, Italy. "I always heard things like 'the wedding industry is such a scam,' but I never quite understood what that meant. I think in my regular life, I am fortunate to work with amazing, honest people and then I was really thrust into this other industry, and I definitely noticed a difference in behavior and transparency. Not to say that there aren’t plenty of upstanding people who work in the industry, but I will say that you really have to be careful and navigate with caution!" she reveals of the process.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: BOTTEGA53 The duo got married in 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

The TV personality had fittings with Oscar de la Renta, Giambattista Valli and Prabal Gurung, making it tough to narrow down what she would wear on the big day. "Well, originally, I actually had one more look, a vintage runway Valentino dress. I tried so hard to squeeze it in somewhere, but I also didn’t want to have to change so many times on the wedding day and not get to actually enjoy the reception! Eventually, I nixed that look and settled on a Prabal Gurung Atelier welcome dinner dress, a Laurence Xu Couture Chinese tea ceremony Qi Pao, a custom Oscar de la Renta wedding gown, a Haute Couture Giambattista Valli reception dress (with layers removed as the party went on), and a custom Aknvas afterparty dress! I think I ended up with the perfect dress to event ratio," she says.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The event, which stretched over a three-day period, ended up going off without a hitch. "We really were just so excited to all be together in Florence! We really fell in love with our hotel venue, The Auberge College all Querce, which was newly opened and were so excited for everyone to experience it for the first time. And obviously, the Saweetie surprise performance!" she shares of the big day. "There were a ton of personal details and preferences woven into the weekend. For instance, one of my pet peeves is when the strap of a robe is not in the loops and the strap drops to the ground when you go to put it on. So, we asked the hotel to loop every single robe that would be on the property! I think when you’re planning, you feel like you need and want to have every possible element. But, to be honest, half the things we implemented or planned were probably unnecessary, and I haven’t even looked at or thought about it since!"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Ryan West Dorothy Wang said 'nothing was off-limits' when they filmed.

Article continues below advertisement

The pair, who met in October 2022 after Wang moved to New York City, was "impressed" by how much her husband stayed "cool a as a cucumber in stressful situations." "I couldn't sleep for months, and to this day, he still doesn’t think that the wedding planning was that stressful!" she quips about her "private" husband. "He actually didn’t even have instagram until after we got engaged! Seeing how private he was, of course, I was respectful of his privacy to the public, and it actually was so nice to have that time of it just being something private and sacred." However, "nothing was off-limits" when they filmed. "It was important to us to produce an honest and authentic series, but at the same time, we are both on the same page on the type of show we wanted to put out," she says. "I had heard someone say that 'if you can get through the wedding planning process, it’s smooth sailing from there,' and I can fully attest! Life after wedding planning is wonderful and a delight!"

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Courtesy of Chez Yankowitz The show airs on September 27.